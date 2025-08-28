Wuthering Waves Dream of a Rusted Sword Part II quest guide

Dream of a Rusted Sword Part II is the second part of the quest series of the same name in Wuthering Waves. It is one of the Side Quests in Sanguis Plateus about a gladiator named Aeolus and his final adventure. During the quest, you will witness the conclusion of his story and be rewarded with Astrites.
This article will guide you on how to start and complete the Dream of a Rusted Sword Part II quest in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Dream of a Rusted Sword Part II quest location and guide
How to start the Dream of a Rusted Sword Part II quest
The Dream of a Rusted Sword Part II can be unlocked after completing the first part of the quest series. To start the quest, talk to Gren at the camp near Rustblood Pass.
Head to Aeolus's camp and search for traces of the prey
Follow the navigation and go to Aeolus's camp. Next, examine the traces on the rock. This will open an Attribute sample puzzle.
You can complete the challenge by moving and linking all the samples with the same Attributes (colors) within the set number of moves. Doing so will also give you a Standard Supply Chest, worth 10 Astrites.
Arrive at the cave's entrance and find another way into the cave
Head to the cave entrance only to find it blocked. Next, follow the navigation to find another way inside the cave. Once inside, use the grappling hooks to continue forward until you reach the area where Aeolus and the Corrosaurus are fighting.
Repel the Corrosaurus
Use the grappling point to drop the unstable rock from the ceiling of the cave on the Corrosaur and join the fight. After the enemy loses a certain amount of HP, it will run outside the cave. You must follow it and eliminate it.
Check on Aeolus
After defeating the Corrosaurus, return to the Erosion Cavern to check on Aeolus. Unfortunately, the NPC will draw his last breath.
Tell Gren about Aeolus's death
Return to Gren's camp and tell him about Aeolus's death.
Bring news of Aeolus's death back to Hunter's Den
Go to the Hunter's Den and tell Bezos about Aeolus's death as well. This will conclude the Dream of a Rusted Dream Part II quest in Wuthering Waves, and you will get 30 Astrites as a reward and unlock a new trophy called A Gladiator Decided to Die.
