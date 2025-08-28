Wuthering Waves May Applause Greet You quest guide

May Applause Greet You in Wuthering Waves is a new Side Quest that you can complete in the Sanguis Plateus area of Rinascita. During the quest, you will meet an injured NPC and agree to help him find his Wootter children. It is a simple task, and completing it will give you Astrites and a Standard Supply Chest.
This article guides you on how to start and complete the May Applause Greet You quest in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves May Applause Greet You quest location and guide
How to start the May Applause Greet You quest
Completing the Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand main quest will unlock May Applause Greet You. To start, go to the Hunter's Den and talk to the worried gladiator above the large rock southwest of the Resonance Nexus.
Head to the camp and find out what happened inside the camp
Follow the quest navigation and go to the camp. Next, talk to the NPC named Arctos and agree to help him find his children.
Leave the camp and investigate traces of the Wootter
Leave the area and interact with the Wootter right outside the camp. Next, examine the traces on the ground. This will open an Attribute sample puzzle. You must link all the samples with the same Attributes/colors within 10 moves to complete the challenge. You will get a Standard Supply Chest as a reward for solving the puzzle.
Follow the traces and defeat the monsters
After completing the samples challenge, follow the navigation to find three Wootters surrounded by Tacet Discords. Defeat all the enemies and talk to the Wootter with the helmet.
Find Teeny and pull out the giant rock
Follow the navigation to reach the next quest location. Next, use the grapple to pull out the rock from the tree. This will trigger a short cutscene.
Investigate the scattered fur
After the cutscene, examine the traces on the ground and solve the Attribute sample puzzle.
Once again, link all the samples with the same Attributes to complete the challenge. You will get another Supply Chest reward.
Find Teeny and defeat the monsters
Head to the next location and defeat the monsters to save Teeny. Once that is done, talk to the Wootter.
Return to the camp and talk to Arctos
Go back to the camp with Teeny and talk to Arctos.
Pull out the giant rock and enter the cave
Use the grapple again to pull out the giant rock. This will open the entrance of the cave.
Defeat Chunkie
After the cutscene, you must defeat Chunkie, the Hurriclaw.
Assemble at the Hunter's Den and talk to Arctos
Advance the in-game time to 12 pm the next day. Next, talk to Arctos to complete the May Applause Greet You quest in Wuthering Waves. As a reward for completion, you will get 30 Astrites and a trophy called Applause in the Wild.
