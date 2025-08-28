Wuthering Waves May Applause Greet You quest guide

May Applause Greet You in Wuthering Waves is a new Side Quest that you can complete in the Sanguis Plateus area of Rinascita. During the quest, you will meet an injured NPC and agree to help him find his Wootter children. It is a simple task, and completing it will give you Astrites and a Standard Supply Chest.

Ad

This article guides you on how to start and complete the May Applause Greet You quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves May Applause Greet You quest location and guide

How to start the May Applause Greet You quest

May Applause Greet You quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

Completing the Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand main quest will unlock May Applause Greet You. To start, go to the Hunter's Den and talk to the worried gladiator above the large rock southwest of the Resonance Nexus.

Ad

Trending

Head to the camp and find out what happened inside the camp

Talk to Arctos in the camp (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation and go to the camp. Next, talk to the NPC named Arctos and agree to help him find his children.

Ad

Leave the camp and investigate traces of the Wootter

Link all the samples with the same Attributes (Image via Kuro Games)

Leave the area and interact with the Wootter right outside the camp. Next, examine the traces on the ground. This will open an Attribute sample puzzle. You must link all the samples with the same Attributes/colors within 10 moves to complete the challenge. You will get a Standard Supply Chest as a reward for solving the puzzle.

Ad

Also read: All Lost Beyond hidden trophies in Wuthering Waves

Follow the traces and defeat the monsters

Defeat the monsters at the camp (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing the samples challenge, follow the navigation to find three Wootters surrounded by Tacet Discords. Defeat all the enemies and talk to the Wootter with the helmet.

Ad

Find Teeny and pull out the giant rock

Use the grapple to pull out the rock (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the navigation to reach the next quest location. Next, use the grapple to pull out the rock from the tree. This will trigger a short cutscene.

Ad

Investigate the scattered fur

Link all the samples with the same colors (Image via Kuro Games)

After the cutscene, examine the traces on the ground and solve the Attribute sample puzzle.

Ad

Once again, link all the samples with the same Attributes to complete the challenge. You will get another Supply Chest reward.

Also read: All Wuthering Waves Pipe Maintenance puzzle locations and solutions

Find Teeny and defeat the monsters

Defeat the monster and save Teeny (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to the next location and defeat the monsters to save Teeny. Once that is done, talk to the Wootter.

Ad

Return to the camp and talk to Arctos

Talk to Arctos (Image via Kuro Games)

Go back to the camp with Teeny and talk to Arctos.

Ad

Pull out the giant rock and enter the cave

Pull out the rock using the grapple (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the grapple again to pull out the giant rock. This will open the entrance of the cave.

Ad

Also read: All Melody Orchestration puzzle locations and solutions in Wuthering Waves

Defeat Chunkie

Defeat Chunkie (Image via Kuro Games)

After the cutscene, you must defeat Chunkie, the Hurriclaw.

Ad

Assemble at the Hunter's Den and talk to Arctos

Talk to Arctos (Image via Kuro Games)

Advance the in-game time to 12 pm the next day. Next, talk to Arctos to complete the May Applause Greet You quest in Wuthering Waves. As a reward for completion, you will get 30 Astrites and a trophy called Applause in the Wild.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.