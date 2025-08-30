Wuthering Waves Moments Scattered to the Wind locations

Moments Scattered to the Wind in Wuthering Waves is an exploration mechanic in the Sanguis Plateus region of Rinascita. These are locations where you can watch the priestess Lillibet's memories of the past. There are three Moments Scattered to the Wind spots in Sanguis Plateus, and each shows a memory of her interactions with some of the gladiators. Watching these memories will also give you a Standed Supply Chest.

This article will cover the locations of all three Moments Scattered to the Wind in Wuthering Waves.

All 3 Moments Scattered to the Wind locations in Wuthering Waves

Moments Scattered to the Wind location #1

Moments Scattered to the Wind location in the Hunter's Den (Image via Kuro Games)

The first Moments Scattered to the Wind is southeast of the Hunter's Den. Enter the pool and inspect the glowing spot. This will trigger a memory of Lillibet talking to a gladiator named Aeolus about a trial he must face in the future and stand proud before his destiny. Interestingly, you can meet Aeolus in the Dream of a Rusted Sword Side Quest series, where he meets his end.

In any case, watching the full memory will give you a Standard Supply Chest.

Moments Scattered to the Wind location #2

Moments Scattered to the Wind location in The Wastelands (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon south of The Wastelands and fly to the upper level of the mountain directly above the beacon to find the second Moments Scattered to the Wind. Enter the pool and inspect it to start another memory of Lillibet. This time, an NPC named Dudley wants to know about his love life and asks the priestess if he has a chance. Complete the memory to get another Standard Supply Chest.

Moments Scattered to the Wind location #3

Moments Scattered to the Wind location in Asphodel Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

The last Moments Scattered to the Wind is above a large mushroom-shaped rock south of the Asphodel Barrens. In this memory, Lillibet can be seen interacting with a few gladiators, arguing over who will become the hero.

Once again, you will get a Standard Supply Chest for finishing the memory. Additionally, completing all three Moments Scattered to the Wind will give you a trophy called She Remembers the Flames.

