Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild event Day 4 guide (Encirclement)

Wuthering Waves has released the fourth stage in the Marks of the Wild event titled Encirclement. You must solve all the puzzles by linking tiles of the same attribute within a set number of moves. There are three different levels of difficulty, and completing the challenge will give you in-game rewards, including Astrites, Shell Credit, and Premium Resonance Potion.

This guide explains how to complete the fourth stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild Day 4 guide - Encirclement

Easy

Follow these steps to complete the Easy mode of the Encirclement stage in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves:

Move either one of the two Aero tiles at the top and link them.

Drag the two Aero tiles between the remaining two Aero tiles at the bottom.

Move the bottom right Spectro tile below the top right Spectro tile.

Move the two Spectro tiles to the left to form a triangle shape and drag them below to link with the last one.

You will get the following rewards for solving the first puzzle:

Astrite x 30

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Shell Credit x 20000

Hard

You can solve the Hard mode puzzle in the event by following these steps:

Move the top-left Aero tile and link it horizontally with the top-right one.

Move the top-left Spectro tile and link it with the one located at the bottom right.

Drag the two Spectro tiles to connect with the one at the bottom and move them up to link with the last Spectro tile.

Drag the two Aero tiles to link them with the Aero tile at the bottom before moving them to the left side.

Completing the challenge will give you the following:

Astrite x 30

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Shell Credit x 30000

Expert

Follow these steps to complete the third challenge in the Encirclement stage:

Link the two Spectro tiles at the bottom and move them up to link with the two Spectro tiles at the top.

Link the two Aero tiles at the top.

Drag the two Aero tiles to the bottom left side and link with the Aero tile to form a triangle shape.

Move the three tiles to the right and link with the last Aero tile to form a square shape.

This will complete the Expert mode puzzle in the third stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves, and you will get the following rewards:

Forgery Advanced Supply x 3

Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6

Shell Credit x 30000

This concludes the Marks of the Wild day four event guide.

