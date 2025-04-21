Wuthering Waves next and current banners

Wuthering Waves is one of the most popular gacha games worldwide and includes a plethora of distinguished playable characters. The developer, Kuro Games, introduces new characters on the gacha banners with each update, while also offering reruns of previously released units. Naturally, players may wonder about the active and upcoming banners in the game.
That said, this article provides details about the current and upcoming gacha banners in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves: Current event banners
The current Wuthering Waves Resonator Convene banner during the second half of version 2.2 features the Shorekeeper and went live on April 17, 2025. She is a 5-star support character from the Spectro attribute, who wields a Rectifier and is capable of healing allies during combat. Moreover, her signature 5-star weapon, Stellar Symphony, is also available right now.
Accompanying Shorekeeper on her gacha banner as rate-up 4-star characters are Aalto, Sanhua, and Baizhi.
Here is the complete list of ongoing gacha banners in WuWa:
Featured Resonator Convene
- Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)
- Aalto (4-star Aero)
- Sanhua (4-star Glacio)
- Baizhi (4-star Glacio)
Featured Weapon Convene
- Stellar Symphony (5-star Rectifier)
- Comet Flare (4-star Rectifier)
- Endless Collapse (4-star Sword)
- Undying Flame (4-star Pistol)
Wuthering Waves: Next event banners
The upcoming gacha banners for WuWa will go live once the upcoming version 2.3 is released on April 29, 2025. Kuro Games has announced that Zani will be featured on the Resonator Convene banner during this period. She is a new Spectro 5-star damage dealer who wields a Gauntlet. Additionally, her signature 5-star weapon, Blazing Justice, will be introduced on the weapons banner alongside her.
When it comes to the rate-up 4-stars, Lumi, Taoqi, and Yuanwu are set to appear on Zani's banner.
As the title will be celebrating its first anniversary, the developer will also be introducing the limited-time Anniversary Resonator Convene banner and the Anniversary Weapon Convene banner, offering several popular 5-star characters and weapons.
Let's look at all the characters that will be released next in Wuthering Waves:
Featured Resonator Convene
- Zani (5-star Spectro)
- Jiyan (5-star Aero)
- Yinlin (5-star Electro)
- Zhezhi (5-star Glacio)
- Xiangli Yao (5-star Electro)
- Phoebe (5-star Spectro)
- Lumi (4-star Electro)
- Taoqi (4-star Havoc)
- Yuanwu (4-star Electro)
Featured Weapon Convene
- Blazing Justice (5-star Gauntlet)
- Verdant Summit (5-star Broadblade)
- Stringmaster (5-star Rectifier)
- Rime-Draped Sprouts (5-star Rectifier)
- Verity's Handle (5-star Gauntlet)
- Luminous Hymn (5-star Rectifier)
