Wuthering Waves: Qiuyuan's attribute and weapon type revealed

Qiuyuan is one of the two upcoming playable characters in Wuthering Waves 2.7. Kuro Games has officially confirmed he is a 5-star Resonator from Huanglong as well as revealed his attribute and weapon type. Since Qiuyuan has yet to make an in-game appearance, there's not much known about him, but Rovers can look forward to his story in version 2.7.

In this article, Rovers can learn about Qiuyuan's attributes and weapon type in Wuthering Waves.

Note: Some aspects of the article are speculative.

Qiuyuan's Attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves revealed

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves Resonator Preview | Qiuyuan ​ Attribute: Aero Weapon: Sword ​ #WutheringWaves #Qiuyuan

As per the drip marketing, Qiuyuan will be released in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 update. Furthermore, the developers have revealed his weapon type and attribute, which are as follows:

Attribute : Aero

: Aero Weapon type: Sword

Qiuyuan is going to be another Aero Resonator to join the playable roster. He is from Huanglong, and his drip marketing post describes him as a swordsman of cool resilience and absolute integrity, and that "he seeks not fame nor high office, but mastery of swordsmanship and a life guided by high morals."

Moreover, Qiuyuan's attribute is Aero, making him the second male 5-star Aero unit. Since he is a Swordsman, he is highly likely to be a main DPS unit. More about his abilities will be revealed during the WuWa 2.7 livestream.

As mentioned, the wandering Swordsman from Huanglong has yet to appear in-game. However, he's still pretty popular in the community because of the lack of male Resonators in the game, so many look forward to his debut in version 2.7.

It is unclear whether Qiuyuan will be in the main story quest. He might also get his own Companion Story, which should reveal more about him as a character, including his background.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.7 drip marketing reveals Galbrena, an upcoming playable character

Qiuyuan's expected release date

Qiuyuan will likely be in the second phase of WuWa 2.7 (Image via Kuro Games)

Since Qiuyuan was revealed after Galbrena, he will likely be released in the second half of the WuWa 2.7 update. This version will go live on October 9, 2025. Thus, it is safe to say Qiuyuan's banner will be up on or around October 30, and will be available for three weeks.

