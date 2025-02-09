Wuthering Waves reveals Phoebe's background, animations, gacha art, and more

In Wuthering Waves, Phoebe is an upcoming 5-star Resonator debuting in the version 2.1 update. A Spectro character in the game, she wields a Rectifier. Kuro Games has revealed Phoebe's animations ahead of her release on February 13, 2025.

Read on to learn more about her idle, convene, and character menu animations in Wuthering Waves 2.1, along with her Resonance Liberation gameplay.

Wuthering Waves 2.1: Phoebe's background and kit animations revealed

Phoebe in Wuthering Waves is a new Spectro character from Rinascita. She is the Acolyte of the Order in the narrative. The character has already appeared in the main quest as an NPC and is set to be released during the first half of version 2.1. She will become available on the convene banner once the new update goes live on February 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8).

Trending

Like other playable characters, Phoebe has a special convene animation that rolls out when players summon her, a character menu animation for the menu screen, and an idle animation that triggers when she remains inactive on the field. Kuro Games recently showcased footage of all three along with Phoebe's Resonance Liberation, as seen in the X post below.

Expand Tweet

Character menu

Phoebe takes her staff in her right hand and twirls it twice from left to right. Afterward, she holds it behind her and poses.

Idle animation

Phoebe twirls her staff swiftly while she spins. She then waves her left hand up in the air, following which some hieroglyphs appear. Then, she glances at them and starts to pray.

Convene animation

This begins with Phoebe walking on a red carpet, followed by footage of her playing with Echoes and walking with a book. The scene pans to a close-up of her divining a card from the air while sitting with a book in her hands. She puts the card inside the book, closes it, and poses for her gacha art.

Resonance Liberation

Phoebe opens up her book and summons the powers of Spectro. The scene shifts to her shattering the view with a glass-like effect as she casts her abilities.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.