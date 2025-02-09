  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wuthering Waves reveals Phoebe's background, animations, gacha art, and more

Wuthering Waves reveals Phoebe's background, animations, gacha art, and more

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Feb 09, 2025 18:50 GMT
wuthering waves phoebe animations
Phoebe's animations in Wuthering Waves were recently disclosed (Image via Kuro Games)

In Wuthering Waves, Phoebe is an upcoming 5-star Resonator debuting in the version 2.1 update. A Spectro character in the game, she wields a Rectifier. Kuro Games has revealed Phoebe's animations ahead of her release on February 13, 2025.

Read on to learn more about her idle, convene, and character menu animations in Wuthering Waves 2.1, along with her Resonance Liberation gameplay.

Wuthering Waves 2.1: Phoebe's background and kit animations revealed

Phoebe in Wuthering Waves is a new Spectro character from Rinascita. She is the Acolyte of the Order in the narrative. The character has already appeared in the main quest as an NPC and is set to be released during the first half of version 2.1. She will become available on the convene banner once the new update goes live on February 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8).

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Like other playable characters, Phoebe has a special convene animation that rolls out when players summon her, a character menu animation for the menu screen, and an idle animation that triggers when she remains inactive on the field. Kuro Games recently showcased footage of all three along with Phoebe's Resonance Liberation, as seen in the X post below.

Character menu

Phoebe takes her staff in her right hand and twirls it twice from left to right. Afterward, she holds it behind her and poses.

Idle animation

Phoebe twirls her staff swiftly while she spins. She then waves her left hand up in the air, following which some hieroglyphs appear. Then, she glances at them and starts to pray.

Convene animation

This begins with Phoebe walking on a red carpet, followed by footage of her playing with Echoes and walking with a book. The scene pans to a close-up of her divining a card from the air while sitting with a book in her hands. She puts the card inside the book, closes it, and poses for her gacha art.

Resonance Liberation

Phoebe opens up her book and summons the powers of Spectro. The scene shifts to her shattering the view with a glass-like effect as she casts her abilities.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी