Wuthering Waves Sanguis Plateus Musicfly locations

Musicfly in Wuthering Waves is an exploration mechanic that you can find while exploring different areas in Rinascita. You can find five of them in the Sanguis Plateus region, and collecting them will give you Astrites and Melody Boxes that you can provide to the Aria Mummer Echo to play different soundtracks from the game.

This article covers the locations of all five Musicflies in Sanguis Plateus and lists the names of the Melody Boxes obtained from them.

Note: Complete Chapter II, Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand main quest to access all the areas on the map before you start collecting the Musicfly.

All 5 Sanguis Plateus Musicfly locations in Wuthering Waves

Sanguis Plateus Musicfly #1

Musicfly location near the Hunter's Den (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Nexus in Hunter's Den and fly above the mountain northwest of your location. You can find the first Musicfly circling a large rock. Use any attack to hit it and collect the Musicfly. This will give you five Astrites and the Windswept Watch Melody Box.

Sanguis Plateus Musicfly #2

Musicfly in The Wastelands (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon south of The Wastelands and then fly north to find the second Musicfly. Use a large AoE attack to stop it. Collecting it will give you five Astrites and the Witherland of the Nameless Melody Box.

Sanguis Plateus Musicfly #3

Another Musicfly in The Wastelands (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find another Musicfly in The Wastelands directly underneath the mountain where you found the second Musicfly. Once again, use a large AoE to hit the Musicfly and stop it. Collecting it will give you the Funeral of the Fractured Realm Melody Box and five Astrites.

Sanguis Plateus Musicfly #4

Musicfly in the Asphodel Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Dreams of the Cintertide challenge waypoint southeast of Asphodel Barrens if you have already unlocked it, and then fly southwest to the top of the mountain.

If you haven't unlocked the challenge, use the Resonance Beacon in the barrens and head southeast to find the Musicfly. Collecting this one will give you the Return to Asphodel's Embrace Melody Box and five Astrites.

Sanguis Plateus Musicfly #5

Musicfly near Tetragon Temple (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find the last Sanguis Plateus Musicfly on the mountain southwest of the Tetragon Temple. Collect it to get five Astrites and If We Could Thread the Fate Melody Box.

