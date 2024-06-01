Wuthering Waves Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III quest guide

Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III in Wuthering Waves is the final part in the three-part Silver-haired Echo Trainer Side Quest series. Much like the previous quests, Jingzhu will ask for your help with his new plan to impress his love which previously ended with a rejection. You will also engage in a couple of battles so make sure to bring a solid party. Completing this quest will give you 20 Astrite rewards and other in-game items.
This article will guide you in completing the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves: Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III quest location and guide
As mentioned, The Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III is the final part in the Silver-haired Echo Trainer Side Quest series in Wuthering Waves. You can start the quest by talking to Jingzhu in front of the Jinzhou Theater.
Go to Tacet Field and defeat Tacet Discords
After talking to Jingzhu, follow the quest navigation and head to the Tacet Field. Once you're there, defeat all three Tacet Discords.
Get back to Jingzhu and tune the Echoes in the Echo interface
Once you have defeated all the enemies, talk to Jingzhu and obtain the Tuners. Next, open the Echo interface and tune any Echo.
Visit Linghan's place and ask the neighbors about Linghan
Head to Linghan's place only to find that she is not there. Next, talk to two of her neighbors and her grandchild.
Go to the cave and defeat the Tacet Discords
Follow the quest navigation and head to the cave to find Linghan being attacked by some Tacet Discords. Quickly defeat them and talk to her. This will trigger a brief cutscene before you get another task to pick up the bouquet and deliver it to Linghan.
Visit Linghan's house and talk to Jingzhu
Finally, return to Linghan's house and talk to Jingzhu. This will conclude the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III Side Quest and you will receive the following rewards:
- Union EXP x150
- Astrite x20
- Shell Credit x18,000
- Advanced Tuner x40
- Advanced Sealed Tube x3
