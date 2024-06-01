Wuthering Waves Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III quest guide

Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III in Wuthering Waves is the final part in the three-part Silver-haired Echo Trainer Side Quest series. Much like the previous quests, Jingzhu will ask for your help with his new plan to impress his love which previously ended with a rejection. You will also engage in a couple of battles so make sure to bring a solid party. Completing this quest will give you 20 Astrite rewards and other in-game items.

This article will guide you in completing the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III quest location and guide

Meet Jingzhu and Chixia in front of the Jinzhou Theater (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned, The Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III is the final part in the Silver-haired Echo Trainer Side Quest series in Wuthering Waves. You can start the quest by talking to Jingzhu in front of the Jinzhou Theater.

Go to Tacet Field and defeat Tacet Discords

Defeat all the enemies (Image via Kuro Games)

After talking to Jingzhu, follow the quest navigation and head to the Tacet Field. Once you're there, defeat all three Tacet Discords.

Get back to Jingzhu and tune the Echoes in the Echo interface

Use the Tuner to tune the Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you have defeated all the enemies, talk to Jingzhu and obtain the Tuners. Next, open the Echo interface and tune any Echo.

Visit Linghan's place and ask the neighbors about Linghan

Talk to Linghan's neighbors (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to Linghan's place only to find that she is not there. Next, talk to two of her neighbors and her grandchild.

Go to the cave and defeat the Tacet Discords

Defeat the Tacet Discords (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation and head to the cave to find Linghan being attacked by some Tacet Discords. Quickly defeat them and talk to her. This will trigger a brief cutscene before you get another task to pick up the bouquet and deliver it to Linghan.

Visit Linghan's house and talk to Jingzhu

Talk to Jingzhu to complete the quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Finally, return to Linghan's house and talk to Jingzhu. This will conclude the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - III Side Quest and you will receive the following rewards:

Union EXP x150

Astrite x20

Shell Credit x18,000

Advanced Tuner x40

Advanced Sealed Tube x3

