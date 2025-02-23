Wuthering Waves: The Sailor's Treasure quest guide

The Sailor's Treasure in Wuthering Waves is a Side Quest in the Riccioli Islands. It is one of the many hidden quests that can be unlocked only after playing the Old Man and the Whale event quest. During the quest, you must gather hints about a treasure and locate it along with Phoebe. Completing it will give you a Fragment of a Mysterious Scripture: Chapter Two, Astrites, and unlock a new trophy called Sailor's Legacy.

This article will provide a brief guide on how to unlock and complete The Sailor's Treasure quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: The Sailor's Treasure quest location and guide

How to unlock The Sailor's Treasure quest

The Sailor's Treasure quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

The Sailor's Treasure Side Quest is unlocked upon completing the Where All Fish Converge quest in the Old Man and the Whale event. Once that is done, the Side Quest will appear on the quest tab. You can then head to the Port of Riccioli using the Resonance Beacon to start the quest.

Ask Toretto about the treasure

Talk to Toretto at the port (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Follow the navigation and talk to Toretto at the port. He will tell you about the mysterious treasure and give you some hints.

Look for the Gondola

Ride a Gondola (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After talking to Toretto, head to the Gondola stop to trigger another cutscene.

Go to the treasure spot

Go to Serene Bay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

You can either ride the Gondola from the Port of Riccioli or fast travel directly to Serene Bay using the Serene Bay Dock waypoint. Once there, follow the navigation to reach the quest location.

Use Sensor to search for treasure and investigate the treasure spot

Investigate the treasure spot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After reaching the location, open the utility wheel and switch to Sensor. Activate it to reveal the treasure spot and investigate it. This will trigger a brief cutscene of you and Phoebe talking.

Bring the treasure map to Ahab

Interact with the book (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Return to the Port of Riccioli and follow the quest navigation to reach Ahab's camp. Next, interact with the book on top of the large box. This will trigger a few lines and conclude The Sailor's Treasure quest.

The Sailor's Treasure quest rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

As a reward for completing the quest, you will get the Sailor's Legacy trophy, 20 Astrtites, and the Fragment of a Mysterious Scripture: Chapter Two.

