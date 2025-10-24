Wuthering Waves has released a new web event called Till We Meet Again, Rinascita. In this event, you can meet several characters and accept their invitations to collect photographs with them. Collecting these photos will give you in-game rewards, including Astrite, Advanced Energy Core, and Advanced Resonance Potion.
This article provides a simple guide on how to complete the new Wuthering Waves Till We Meet Again, Rinascita web event.
Wuthering Waves: Till We Meet Again, Rinascita web event guide for 80 Astrites
Till We Meet Again, Rinascita is a new Wuthering Waves web event. The event has already started and will be available until November 19, 2025, 12 pm (UTC+8). You can click here to visit the event page.
Log in to play the web event
After opening the web page, click on Start to sign in using your game account info. Next, select your server and click on Start again to enter.
Chat with the Resonators
Tap on every new Resonator avatar you see on the dock and talk to them. They will extend an invitation to you, and you must accept it. Once that is done, you will receive a photo with the said Resonator. Sharing the image for the first time will give you some Shell Credit. Once that is done, click on Confirm and chat with other characters until you've obtained photos with all of them.
Resonator refresh time
You can meet only up to two characters every hour. The Resonators will refresh each hour, and you can see the refresh countdown next to the Rewards icon. If you miss a character, they will temporarily disappear, but you can still meet them later when they return to the dock.
Rewards
Here's a list of rewards you can obtain by collecting photos in the Till We Meet Again, Rinascita web event:
- Share a photo for the first time: Shell Credit x 20,000
- Collect 2 Photos: Astrite x 20
- Collect 4 Photos: Astrite x 20
- Collect 6 Photos: Advanced Energy Core x 2, Advanced Resonance Potion x 2
- Collect 8 Photos: Astrite x 20
- Collect 10 Photos: Astrite x 20
You can collect all the rewards from your in-game mailbox.
