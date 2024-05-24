Wuthering Waves Tower of Adversity: How to unlock, rewards, and challenges

Wondering how to unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves? The Tower of Adversity is one of the endgame contents in Wuthering Waves, the latest addition to the popular gacha ARPG genre. This new title from Kuro Games, the developer behind Punishing: Gray Raven, offers a beautiful open-world landscape, intriguing quests, and a wonderful host of characters to meet on your journey through Solaris-3.

Wuthering Waves' combat is equally impressive, appealing to players who love to engage in battles against challenging bosses and enemies. While the open-world bosses are tough on their own, players can also participate in challenges hosted at the Tower of Adversity to earn valuable rewards like Astrites.

In this guide, players can learn how to unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves, discover all the challenges in the game, and find out what rewards are available for completing these tasks.

How to unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves

To unlock the Tower of Adversity, you must first reach Union Rank 15 in Wuthering Waves. Once done, you will unlock the "Alone in the Abyss" quest. This will lead you to the Tower of Adversity, which is located on an island east of Jinzhou. Completing the quest isn't difficult, as you only need to talk to Sanhua for a few minutes to unlock the Tower of Adversity.

The harder part is reaching Union Rank 15 when you are new to Wuthering Waves. As a beginner, exploring the map of Solaris-3 and unlocking fast travel points will earn you enough XP to reach Level 15. If you want to reach Union Rank 15 faster, completing Wuthering Waves' quests is the best way to go. Along with XP, you will also receive plenty of Astrites, as well as weapon and character XP materials.

All challenges in Tower of Adversity

In the Tower of Adversity, you will find three zones: Stable Zone, Experimental Zone, and Hazard Zone. In the Stable Zone, you can enter the Resonant Tower and take part in four challenges. Each has three goals:

Clear the challenge.

Clear the challenge with at least 90 seconds left.

Clear the challenge with at least 150 seconds left.

Achieving each goal will reward you with one crest. You must at least clear the challenge to move on to the next stage. After beating all four in the Stable Zone's Resonant Tower, you can access the Resonant Tower and Echoing Tower in the Experimental Zone.

After finishing the challenges in the Experimental Zone, you can click on the Hazard Zone to find the Resonant Tower, Tower of Hazard, and Echoing Tower. Unlike the challenges in the Stable and Experimental Zones, the Hazard Zone challenges reset every few weeks.

All rewards in Tower of Adversity

Here are all the rewards you can earn by completing challenges in the Tower of Adversity:

Stable Zone rewards

Crest Obtained Rewards 1 100 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 10 Hazard Record 3 100 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 10 Hazard Record 4 100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 10 Hazard Record 6 100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 10 Hazard Record 7 100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Energy Core, and 10 Hazard Record 9 100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Energy Core, and 10 Hazard Record 10 100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 10 Hazard Record 12 100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 10 Hazard Record

Experiment Zone rewards

Crest Obtained Rewards 1 100 Astrite, 40000 Shell Credit, and 20 Hazard Record 3 100 Astrite, 40000 Shell Credit, and 20 Hazard Record 4 100 Astrite, 3 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 20 Hazard Record 6 100 Astrite, 3 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 20 Hazard Record 9 100 Astrite, 3 Advanced Energy Core, and 40 Hazard Record 12 100 Astrite, 3 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 40 Hazard Record 15 100 Astrite, 50000 Shell Credit, and 40 Hazard Record 18 100 Astrite, 4 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 40 Hazard Record 21 100 Astrite, 4 Advanced Energy Core, and 40 Hazard Record 24 100 Astrite, 4 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 40 Hazard Record

Hazard Zone Rewards

Crest Obtained Rewards 3 75 Astrite, 20000 Shell Credit, and 30 Hazard Record 6 75 Astrite, 2 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 30 Hazard Record 9 75 Astrite, 2 Advanced Energy Core, and 40 Hazard Record 12 75 Astrite, 2 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 40 Hazard Record 15 75 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 50 Hazard Record 18 75 Astrite, 4 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 50 Hazard Record 21 75 Astrite, 4 Advanced Energy Core, and 60 Hazard Record 24 75 Astrite, 4 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 60 Hazard Record 27 75 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 120 Hazard Record 30 75 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 120 Hazard Record

Hazard Records obtained from completing challenges in Tower of Adversity can be exchanged for rewards in the Points shop for various useful rewards like resonance potions, energy cores, and sealed tubes.

