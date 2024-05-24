  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wuthering Waves Tower of Adversity: How to unlock, rewards, and challenges

Wuthering Waves Tower of Adversity: How to unlock, rewards, and challenges

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified May 24, 2024 13:55 GMT
Wuthering Waves Tower of Adversity Guide
Tower of Adversity guide (Image via Kuro Games)

Wondering how to unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves? The Tower of Adversity is one of the endgame contents in Wuthering Waves, the latest addition to the popular gacha ARPG genre. This new title from Kuro Games, the developer behind Punishing: Gray Raven, offers a beautiful open-world landscape, intriguing quests, and a wonderful host of characters to meet on your journey through Solaris-3.

Wuthering Waves' combat is equally impressive, appealing to players who love to engage in battles against challenging bosses and enemies. While the open-world bosses are tough on their own, players can also participate in challenges hosted at the Tower of Adversity to earn valuable rewards like Astrites.

In this guide, players can learn how to unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves, discover all the challenges in the game, and find out what rewards are available for completing these tasks.

How to unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves

Tower of Adversity location (Image via Kuro Games)
Tower of Adversity location (Image via Kuro Games)

To unlock the Tower of Adversity, you must first reach Union Rank 15 in Wuthering Waves. Once done, you will unlock the "Alone in the Abyss" quest. This will lead you to the Tower of Adversity, which is located on an island east of Jinzhou. Completing the quest isn't difficult, as you only need to talk to Sanhua for a few minutes to unlock the Tower of Adversity.

The harder part is reaching Union Rank 15 when you are new to Wuthering Waves. As a beginner, exploring the map of Solaris-3 and unlocking fast travel points will earn you enough XP to reach Level 15. If you want to reach Union Rank 15 faster, completing Wuthering Waves' quests is the best way to go. Along with XP, you will also receive plenty of Astrites, as well as weapon and character XP materials.

All challenges in Tower of Adversity

Inside the Tower of Adversity (Image via Kuro Games)
Inside the Tower of Adversity (Image via Kuro Games)

In the Tower of Adversity, you will find three zones: Stable Zone, Experimental Zone, and Hazard Zone. In the Stable Zone, you can enter the Resonant Tower and take part in four challenges. Each has three goals:

  • Clear the challenge.
  • Clear the challenge with at least 90 seconds left.
  • Clear the challenge with at least 150 seconds left.

Achieving each goal will reward you with one crest. You must at least clear the challenge to move on to the next stage. After beating all four in the Stable Zone's Resonant Tower, you can access the Resonant Tower and Echoing Tower in the Experimental Zone.

After finishing the challenges in the Experimental Zone, you can click on the Hazard Zone to find the Resonant Tower, Tower of Hazard, and Echoing Tower. Unlike the challenges in the Stable and Experimental Zones, the Hazard Zone challenges reset every few weeks.

All rewards in Tower of Adversity

Rewards in Tower of Adversity (Image via Kuro Games)
Rewards in Tower of Adversity (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are all the rewards you can earn by completing challenges in the Tower of Adversity:

Stable Zone rewards

Crest ObtainedRewards
1100 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 10 Hazard Record
3100 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 10 Hazard Record
4100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 10 Hazard Record
6100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 10 Hazard Record
7100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Energy Core, and 10 Hazard Record
9100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Energy Core, and 10 Hazard Record
10100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 10 Hazard Record
12100 Astrite, 2 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 10 Hazard Record

Experiment Zone rewards

Crest ObtainedRewards
1100 Astrite, 40000 Shell Credit, and 20 Hazard Record
3100 Astrite, 40000 Shell Credit, and 20 Hazard Record
4100 Astrite, 3 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 20 Hazard Record
6100 Astrite, 3 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 20 Hazard Record
9100 Astrite, 3 Advanced Energy Core, and 40 Hazard Record
12100 Astrite, 3 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 40 Hazard Record
15100 Astrite, 50000 Shell Credit, and 40 Hazard Record
18100 Astrite, 4 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 40 Hazard Record
21100 Astrite, 4 Advanced Energy Core, and 40 Hazard Record
24100 Astrite, 4 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 40 Hazard Record

Hazard Zone Rewards

Crest ObtainedRewards
375 Astrite, 20000 Shell Credit, and 30 Hazard Record
675 Astrite, 2 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 30 Hazard Record
975 Astrite, 2 Advanced Energy Core, and 40 Hazard Record
1275 Astrite, 2 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 40 Hazard Record
1575 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 50 Hazard Record
1875 Astrite, 4 Advanced Resonance Potion, and 50 Hazard Record
2175 Astrite, 4 Advanced Energy Core, and 60 Hazard Record
2475 Astrite, 4 Advanced Sealed Tube, and 60 Hazard Record
2775 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 120 Hazard Record
3075 Astrite, 30000 Shell Credit, and 120 Hazard Record

Hazard Records obtained from completing challenges in Tower of Adversity can be exchanged for rewards in the Points shop for various useful rewards like resonance potions, energy cores, and sealed tubes.

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी