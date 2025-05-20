Kuro Games announced all the events and banners coming with Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase. Given that the ongoing update features the game's first Anniversary, quite a few gameplay events are packed with rewards. Besides the events, the new character Ciaccona is coming to Wuthering Waves alongside a special banner.
This article will cover all the events and banners coming in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase.
All banners in Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase
The following banners will be featured during the upcoming second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update.
Featured Character Convene
- Ciaccona
Featured Weapon Convene
- Woodland Aria
1st Anniversary Special Resonator Convene 2
- Jinhsi
- Changli
- Carlotta
- Roccia
- Brant
1st Anniversary Special Weapon Convene 2
- Ages of Harvest
- Blazing Brilliance
- The Last Dance
- Tragicomedy
- Unflickering Valor
All events in Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase
The following events will become playable as part of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase content:
Your Summer Will Never Wither
- Time: May 22 to June 11, 2025. It will become permanent after the update
- Unlock Criteria: Must be Union Level 14. Complete "Main Quest Act 2 Chapter 4: The Defier, The Maiden, The Death Crier" for a better experience.
- Rewards: Astrites and other resources
Gifts of Grand Celebration
- Time: May 23 to June 11, 2025.
- Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 8.
- Rewards: 10x Radiant Tides and Anniversary Avatar: Moment of Resonance
Gifts of Melodic Verses
- Time: June 5 to June 19, 2025.
- Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 8.
- Rewards: 300x Astrites, Premium Sealed Tube, Shell Credits, Premium Tuner, Modifier
Beyond the Waves: Rinascita
- Time: May 29 to June 11, 2025.
- Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 14.
- Rewards: 400x Astrites, 5 Lustrous Tides, Premium Enclosure Tank, Premium Tuner, Crystal Solvent.
Dreaming Deep: Solaris Film Festival
- Time: May 22 to August 1, 2025.
- Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 14.
- Rewards: 600x Astrites, Phantom: Crownless, Phantom: Nightmare Crownless, Modifier, Premium Tuner
Bountiful Crescendo
- Time: June 6 to June 9, 2025.
- Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 14.
- Rewards: Double Drops on spending Waveplates in Simulation or Forgery Challenges
That are all of the events coming during the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update.
