Kuro Games announced all the events and banners coming with Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase. Given that the ongoing update features the game's first Anniversary, quite a few gameplay events are packed with rewards. Besides the events, the new character Ciaccona is coming to Wuthering Waves alongside a special banner.

This article will cover all the events and banners coming in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase.

All banners in Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase

The following banners will be featured during the upcoming second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update.

Featured Character Convene

Ciaccona

Featured Weapon Convene

Woodland Aria

1st Anniversary Special Resonator Convene 2

Jinhsi

Changli

Carlotta

Roccia

Brant

1st Anniversary Special Weapon Convene 2

Ages of Harvest

Blazing Brilliance

The Last Dance

Tragicomedy

Unflickering Valor

All events in Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase

The following events will become playable as part of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 second phase content:

Your Summer Will Never Wither

Your Summer will Never Wither (Image via Kuro Games)

Time: May 22 to June 11, 2025. It will become permanent after the update

Unlock Criteria: Must be Union Level 14. Complete "Main Quest Act 2 Chapter 4: The Defier, The Maiden, The Death Crier" for a better experience.

Rewards: Astrites and other resources

Gifts of Grand Celebration

Gifts of Grand Celebration (Image via Kuro Games)

Time: May 23 to June 11, 2025.

Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 8.

Rewards: 10x Radiant Tides and Anniversary Avatar: Moment of Resonance

Gifts of Melodic Verses

Gifts of Melodic Verses (Image via Kuro Games)

Time: June 5 to June 19, 2025.

Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 8.

Rewards: 300x Astrites, Premium Sealed Tube, Shell Credits, Premium Tuner, Modifier

Beyond the Waves: Rinascita

Beyond the Waves: Rinascita (Image via Kuro Games)

Time: May 29 to June 11, 2025.

Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 14.

Rewards: 400x Astrites, 5 Lustrous Tides, Premium Enclosure Tank, Premium Tuner, Crystal Solvent.

Dreaming Deep: Solaris Film Festival

Dreaming Deep: Solaris Film Festival (Image via Kuro Games)

Time: May 22 to August 1, 2025.

Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 14.

Rewards: 600x Astrites, Phantom: Crownless, Phantom: Nightmare Crownless, Modifier, Premium Tuner

Bountiful Crescendo

Time: June 6 to June 9, 2025.

Unlock Criteria: Reach Union Level 14.

Rewards: Double Drops on spending Waveplates in Simulation or Forgery Challenges

That are all of the events coming during the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update.

