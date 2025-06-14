Wuthering Waves All Out! Towards the Peak of Prestige event guide

All Out! Towards the Peak of Prestige event in Wuthering Waves is one of the featured events of the 2.4 update. It is essentially a card game where you must use the various Tacet Discord cards in your possession to defeat your opponents by formulating new strategies. Think of it as something akin to Gwent in The Witcher 3, as you have various cards that you can play to your advantage.

Ad

This article will explain the basic mechanics of the All Out! Towards the Peak of Prestige event in Wuthering Waves.

How to play All Out! Towards the Peak of Prestige event in Wuthering Waves

The event can be accessed once you reach the upper level of the city of Septimont, which was introduced with the latest Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. You will get a quest by the same name.

Ad

Trending

Card Deployment and Energy

Echoes can be deployed at the cost of energy (Image via Kuro Games)

The various cards you get are based on the Tacet Discord in the game. You can deploy these cards on the field based on how much energy they cost. Starting cards mostly cost 1, and you will have two energy from the get-go.

Ad

You can gain back energy by sacrificing one of your cards by dragging it to the right side of the screen.

Modulation and Transform

Modulation (Image via Kuro Games)

Modulation allows you to buff your card's power by combining another card with it. Simply drag one onto your deck over one that you already deployed. This not only buffs your card's power but also gives it new abilities.

Ad

The Transform feature allows you to use certain cards to power up the entire deck. Simply drag transformation cards to the middle of the deployment board, and all of the deployed echoes will be powered up.

Resonator Tactics

Resonator Tactics (Image via Kuro Games)

Resonator Tactics allow you to buff your cards even further at the cost of energy. These will be unlocked as you progress the All Out! Towards the Peak of Prestige event. Each one of them provides various buffs that you will be able to utilize to your advantage.

Ad

Core Echo

Deploying Core Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

Core Echo is a powerful card that can only be deployed once you meet certain conditions. These cards do not cost any energy. Keep in mind that you can deploy only one Core Echo card at once.

Ad

Tips and tricks for the All Out! Towards the Peak of Prestige event in Wuthering Waves

The event is quite simple, as you need to formulate various strategies to defeat your opponents.

You can gain more cards by defeating challengers during the event.

Sometimes, it is okay to lose the first round if it allows you to bring over the powerful Core Echo cards.

You can sacrifice weaker cards to obtain more energy that allows you to deploy powerful ones.

Use Resonator Tactics only when you have the maximum amount of cards deployed.

Make sure to have your own card stats more than those of the opponent.

Completing the All Out! Towards the Peak of Prestige event in Wuthering Waves will award you with 1200x Astrites, among other rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.