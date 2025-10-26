Wuthering Waves Emerald Sentence stats and materials

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 26, 2025 09:48 GMT
Emerald Sentence stats and materials (Image via Kuro Games)
Emerald Sentence stats and materials (Image via Kuro Games)

Emerald Sentence in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Sword that will be released in the second phase of version 2.7. It is also Qiuyuan's signature weapon, and the developers have revealed all of its stats and passive effects at level 90. It is a solid weapon that provides a lot of bonuses, including Crit Rate, Heavy Attack DMG, and ATK.

This article covers all of Emerald Sentence's stats and effects, and lists the materials needed to level it up in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Emerald Sentence stats, effects, and level-up materials

Stats and effects

Emerald Sentence is Qiuyuan's 5-star signature weapon, and it has the following stats and effects at level 90 and syntonization rank I:

  • Base ATK: 588
  • Second stat: Crit. Rate 24.3%
  • Passive effect: ATK is increased by 12%. Casting Echo Skill within 10s after casting Intro Skill or Basic Attack grants 1 stack of Bamboo Cleaver, which grants 30% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus to the wielder. This effect can be triggered by Echoes of the same name once only, stacking up to 2 times, lasting for 12s. Casting Echo Skill at max stacks does not reset the duration. This effect can be triggered once every 10s and ends early if the wielder is switched off the field. Casting Intro Skill grants 20% Echo Skill DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30s. Effects of the same name cannot be stacked.
The 5-star Sword has a pretty high Base ATK, and it provides a decent amount of Crit. Rate bonus from its second stat, which should make it easy for players to build Qiuyuan. Furthermore, the weapon's passive boosts the character's ATK, Heavy Attack DMG, and Echo Skill DMG.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan ascension materials

Level-up materials and how to farm them

Emerald Sentence level-up materials (Image via Kuro Games)
Emerald Sentence level-up materials (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are all the materials you will need to level up Emerald Sentence in Wuthering Waves:

  • Inert Metallic Drip x 6
  • Reactive Metallic Drip x 8
  • Polarized Metallic Drip x 6
  • Heterized Metallic Drip x 20
  • LF Howler Core x 6
  • MF Howler Core x 6
  • HF Howler Core x 10
  • FF Howler Core x 12
  • Shell Credit x 330,000

Inert Metallic Drip and its higher rarities can be farmed in the Garden of Salvation Forgery Challenge in Rinascita and the Flaming Remnants Forgery Challenge in Huanglong.

Meanwhile, LF Howler Core and its other rarities can be obtained by defeating the Howler enemies, such as Viridblaze Saurian, Violet-Feathered Heron, Hoochief Cyclone, and Havoc Dreadmane. You can also get them as additional rewards for completing any Forgery Challenge in Huanglong.

