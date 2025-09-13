Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan ascension materials leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 13, 2025 21:35 GMT
Image showing Qiuyuan from Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan ascension materials leaks explored (Image via Kuro Games)

Qiuyuan is an upcoming 5-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves, who was recently teased via the drip marketing campaign. He is confirmed to be a sword user hailing from the Aero attribute. The element has recently received two powerful characters, so Qiuyuan is expected to be an equally potent entity.

For those planning to summon him, X user @Jiyan0117 shared an infographic containing the Resonator’s development materials. This article will further discuss Qiuyuan ascension requirements in WuWa, per the leaks.

Note: This article is based on closed beta leaks that are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan ascension and forte upgrade materials, according to leaks

Wuthering Waves’ Qiuyuan is a skilled swordsman from the Huanglong province. He requires different rarities of Whisperin Cores and Metallic Drip for ascension and Forte upgrade. You can use X user @Jiyan0117’s infographic to farm some of the materials ahead of the official release.

Ascension materials

  • LF Whisperin Core x 4
  • MF Whisperin Core x 12
  • HF Whisperin Core x 12
  • FF Whisperin Core x 4
  • Truth in Lies x 46
  • Wintry Bell x 60
  • 170,000 Shell Credit
  • Resonance Potion
Forte upgrade materials

  • LF Whisperin Core x 25
  • MF Whisperin Core x 28
  • HF Whisperin Core x 40
  • FF Whisperin Core x 57
  • Inert Metallic Drip x 25
  • Reactive Metallic Drip x 28
  • Polarized Metallic Drip x 55
  • Heterized Metallic Drip x 67
  • Unknown Boss Material x 26
  • 2,030,000 Shell Credit

Also read: Wuthering Waves Galbrena ascension materials leaked

Where to farm Qiuyuan ascension and forte upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves?

Metallic Drip

Obtain Heterized Metallic Drip from Forgery Challenge (Image via Kuro Games)
The different rarities of Metallic Drip can be used to upgrade Qiuyuan’s skills in WuWa. You can farm them from the Flaming Remnants and Garden of Salvation Forgery Challenges. Crafting via the synthesizer is an alternate method of gathering higher rarities of Metallic Drip.

Whisperin Core

The LF, MF, HF, and FF Whispering Cores are some of the development materials in WuWa. They are dropped from the overworld enemies like Clang Bang and Zig Zag. You can also purchase Whisperin Core from the in-game store and Weapon Shop.

Truth in Lies

Fenrico&#039;s location on the map (Image via Kuro Games)
You need to farm quite a bit of Truth in Lies to upgrade Qiuyuan to max level. It can be obtained from Fenrico, who is currently an overworld boss stationed at the Lumen Tower.

Wintry Bell

Wintry Bell is the flower required for Qiuyuan’s ascension. It grows in Huanglong, near the Gorges of Spirits.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Akash Paul
