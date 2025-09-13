Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan ascension materials leaked

Qiuyuan is an upcoming 5-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves, who was recently teased via the drip marketing campaign. He is confirmed to be a sword user hailing from the Aero attribute. The element has recently received two powerful characters, so Qiuyuan is expected to be an equally potent entity.For those planning to summon him, X user @Jiyan0117 shared an infographic containing the Resonator’s development materials. This article will further discuss Qiuyuan ascension requirements in WuWa, per the leaks.Note: This article is based on closed beta leaks that are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan ascension and forte upgrade materials, according to leaksWuthering Waves’ Qiuyuan is a skilled swordsman from the Huanglong province. He requires different rarities of Whisperin Cores and Metallic Drip for ascension and Forte upgrade. You can use X user @Jiyan0117’s infographic to farm some of the materials ahead of the official release.Ascension materialsLF Whisperin Core x 4MF Whisperin Core x 12HF Whisperin Core x 12FF Whisperin Core x 4Truth in Lies x 46Wintry Bell x 60170,000 Shell CreditResonance PotionForte upgrade materialsLF Whisperin Core x 25MF Whisperin Core x 28HF Whisperin Core x 40FF Whisperin Core x 57Inert Metallic Drip x 25Reactive Metallic Drip x 28Polarized Metallic Drip x 55Heterized Metallic Drip x 67Unknown Boss Material x 262,030,000 Shell CreditAlso read: Wuthering Waves Galbrena ascension materials leakedWhere to farm Qiuyuan ascension and forte upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves?Metallic DripObtain Heterized Metallic Drip from Forgery Challenge (Image via Kuro Games)The different rarities of Metallic Drip can be used to upgrade Qiuyuan’s skills in WuWa. You can farm them from the Flaming Remnants and Garden of Salvation Forgery Challenges. Crafting via the synthesizer is an alternate method of gathering higher rarities of Metallic Drip.Whisperin CoreThe LF, MF, HF, and FF Whispering Cores are some of the development materials in WuWa. They are dropped from the overworld enemies like Clang Bang and Zig Zag. You can also purchase Whisperin Core from the in-game store and Weapon Shop.Truth in Lies Fenrico's location on the map (Image via Kuro Games)You need to farm quite a bit of Truth in Lies to upgrade Qiuyuan to max level. It can be obtained from Fenrico, who is currently an overworld boss stationed at the Lumen Tower.Wintry BellWintry Bell is the flower required for Qiuyuan’s ascension. It grows in Huanglong, near the Gorges of Spirits.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.