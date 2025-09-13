Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan combat and other animations leaked

The Wuthering Waves community is excited for the upcoming Resonators, including Galbrena and Qiuyuan. The latest drip marketing campaign has further confirmed that both of them will debut in the 2.7 patch, which is seemingly available in the closed beta. A credible leak source named Fractured Shores shared the gameplay footage of Qiuyuan from the test servers.This article will take a closer look at Qiuyuan’s combat animations from the WuWa closed beta.Note: This article is based on leaks from the test servers that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Qiuyuan’s combat and other animations in Wuthering Waves, according to leaksWuthering Waves’ Qiuyuan is a seasoned swordsman from Huanglong who will join the Aero roster. He will be featured in patch 2.7, alongside Galbrena, a Tacet Discord hunter. Players are mostly excited about Galbrena’s arrival since she has appeared in the latest story.2.7 | Qiuyuan More Complete Gameplay via FS byu/Ill-Occasion7390 inWutheringWavesLeaksHowever, Qiuyuan’s Wuxia-style combat and unique gameplay can compel fans into summoning him. We got a glimpse of all of his animations, thanks to the preview shared by Fractured Shores. He could be seen performing three consecutive hits with his Basic Attack.Qiuyuan then follows up with a Heavy Attack, dealing Aero DMG to targets up front. He can further activate his Resonance Skill to leap into the air and dash forward. Instead of flinging his body forward, Qiuyuan leaps from one bamboo shoot to the other, leaving behind a shadow trailer.Also read: Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan signature weapon leakedUpon filling up his Forte Circuit, he can use a special Heavy Attack. Qiuyuan’s background turns monochromatic as he unleashes multiple attacks in quick succession. The surrounding color also changes after he casts his Resonance Liberation. It indicates some form of an enhanced state, where he can freely perform the air dash and special Heavy Attacks.Qiuyuan's idle animations exploredQiuyuan’s idle animations are equally breathtaking and cinematic. He leans on a bamboo tree to pose as the panel turns into a letterbox view. The same happens during his alternate idle animation. Only this time he inscribes a few sentences in thin air.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.