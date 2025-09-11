Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan signature weapon leaked

By Akash Paul
Published Sep 11, 2025 16:35 GMT
Image showing Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan signature weapon leaks explored (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves' next male Resonator arriving in the 2.7 update is a seasoned swordsman from Huanglong. Qiuyuan was briefly teased in the previous livestream event alongside other characters, and the latest drip marketing campaign further revealed his rarity, weapon, and attribute. Thanks to the leaks shared by X user @Jiyan0117, we now have more information about Qiuyuan's signature sword.

This article explores the stats and ascension materials of the upcoming 5-star weapon in WuWa.

Note: This article is based on closed beta leaks that are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan signature weapon stats and effects, according to leaks

Kuro Games has officially revealed Qiuyuan’s weapon and attribute in Wuthering Waves in the recent announcements. He is an Aero 5-star Resonator who wields a sword, which isn’t surprising at all given that he is a swordsman from Huanglong. According to the early leaks from X user @Jiyan0117, his signature weapon is called Emerald Sentence, and it features the following stats and effects:

  • Main stat: 587 ATK
  • Sub-stat: 24.3% Crit Rate
  • Passive: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 12%. After casting the Echo Skill, the character gains a 40% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus for four seconds. Activating Outro Skill grants a 20% Echo Skill DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 seconds.
The multipliers are highly subject to change with the final version. The developers might tweak the numbers to balance Qiuyuan’s overall damage output with his signature weapon.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Galbrena ascension materials leaked

Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan signature weapon ascension materials, according to leaks

Here are the ascension materials for Qiuyuan’s signature weapon, per the infographic shared by Jiyan0117:

  • Inert Metallic Drip x6
  • Reactive Metallic Drip x8
  • Polarized Metallic Drip x6
  • Heterized Metallic Drip x20
  • LF Howler Core x6
  • MF Howler Core x6
  • HF Howler Core x10
  • FF Howler Core x12
  • Shell Credit x330,000
  • Premium Energy Core x135

Metallic Drip

The different rarities of Metallic Drip can be used to ascend Emerald Sentence in WuWa. You can farm them from the Flaming Remnants and Garden of Salvation Forgery Challenges. Crafting via the synthesizer is an alternate method of gathering higher rarities of Metallic Drip.

Howler Core

The different variants of Howler Core are dropped from various Elite and Common Class enemies in the overworld. You can fight the Havoc Dreadmane or Viridblaze Saurian, as they spawn abundantly in the Jinzhou region.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

More from Sportskeeda
