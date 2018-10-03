WWE 2K19: 5 storylines that could have been a part of the 2K Showcase mode

AJ Styles

WWE 2K19 is slated to hit the stores on 5 October 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PS4. This year's iteration promises to include a slew of improvements to the game mechanics, which could bring the game one step closer to deliver authentic wrestling experience. The company behind the franchise announced a host of changes, including the reworked MyCareer mode and the massive playable roster featuring over 200 superstars from the past and the present.

Furthermore, the 2K Showcase mode makes a return to the game after a two-year absence, which highlights the career of Daniel Bryan. That itself is a wonderful storyline to be a part of; however, there are so many moments in WWE that bring a smile to the face and warrant a Showcase mode specifically designed for them.

Let us look closer at the five careers or storylines that could have been a part of the 2K showcase mode in WWE 2K19.

#5 AJ Styles second title reign

"The Phenomenal" AJ Styles

The showcase mode could start from the moment AJ Styles lost the United States Championship to Baron Corbin at the Hell in a Cell.

After a failed attempt to regain the US title, the focus could be shifted to his feud with Jinder Mahal, and ultimately, his victory against the Modern Day Maharaja for the WWE Championship.

Following this, the entire story will have interesting notes, including the handicapped-match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The classic build-up to the match against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 is a must. Nakamura's heel turn could be explored in great depths as the Japanese superstar brought in a host of memorable moments to the rivalry.

Finally, the story could end with AJ Styles retaining his championship by defeating Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at the Money in the Bank event.

