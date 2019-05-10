×
WWE 2K20: 5 Superstars who could have lower ratings because of backstage reasons

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
493   //    10 May 2019, 00:52 IST

Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks

Every year ratings for Superstars in WWE games change according to a variety of reasons. These range from the year they've had to other things like age and position on the card.

In WWE 2K20 we could see some Superstars have their ratings nerfed due to backstage reasons.

#5 Luke Harper

Luke Harper
Luke Harper

The first name on our list is former Wyatt Family member and former WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champion Luke Harper. Harper was set to return to television after WrestleMania 35 and feud with Sami Zayn. However, this was canned after Vince McMahon saw a dark match of him against EC3 and even reportedly said he was disappointed Harper could not do a southern accent.

Harper was kept off the Superstar Shake-Up and this turned out to be the last straw. He asked for his release from WWE but WWE responded by adding 6 months to his current contract.

Harper was rated 84 in WWE 2K19 but it looks likely that he will be lower rated in 2K20 after slipping down the card.


#4 The Revival

The Revival
The Revival

Another couple of WWE Superstars who are in the doghouse right now are Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson - The Revival. The former NXT and RAW Tag-Team Champions turned down lucrative $500,000 a year contracts recently and WWE were quick to bury them on RAW having The Usos catch Wilder shaving Dawson's back.

The duo were only rated 77 in WWE 2K19 and it's hard not to see them slipping in the rating going forward since it looks like WWE will do their best to make the pair look bad. This could change if the duo sign new contracts.

#3 Killian Dain

Killian Dain
Killian Dain

Killian Dain has seen it all go wrong since moving to the main roster. Not only was SAniTy jobbed out on main but they aren't even a faction anymore. Dain himself has barely made any appearances on television and has slipped down to the bottom of the card.

Dain was rated 79 in WWE 2K19 but sadly seems to be another Superstar who could get nerfed in the upcoming edition.


Tags:
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Sasha Banks WWE 2K PlayStation 4 (PS4)
