5 WWE careers ruined by backstage politics

Pratyay Ghosh
77   //    09 May 2019, 12:00 IST

CM Punk and Triple H had heat behind the scenes
CM Punk and Triple H had heat behind the scenes

Over the years, we've found out just how important it is in WWE to be respectful backstage to management and to veterans to behave in a certain way. However, there have been some WWE Superstars whose pushes were killed or they were released due to backstage politics and for no fault on their side.

#5. CM Punk

CM Punk
CM Punk

By all accounts, CM Punk had more than a successful career in WWE and you could argue that he's the last massive star that WWE created. However, Punk isn't like a lot of other Superstars who keep their heads down and the outspoken former WWE Champion had been promised the main-event of WrestleMania a number of times.

The longest reigning WWE Champion of the modern era had enough when he was passed over for the main-event again at WrestleMania 30 in favour of Randy Orton versus Batista. Punk left the company on the RAW after the Royal Rumble and has often criticized WWE since leaving and you can definitely tell that backstage machinations played a part in his decision to leave.

Punk has been particularly critical about Triple H since leaving WWE. He spoke about Triple H failing to live up to his promise of putting him over soon after leaving the WWE. Here's what he said:

"I told them again and Hunter, he was gritting his teeth and I knew... he [Triple H] never liked me. It's one of those situations where you always hear those stories in the dirt sheets about 'Hunter says this about Punk' and all this negative stuff but me and him in a room together? Never any good vibes. Always negative, the way he would always look sideways at me, the way he always treated me."

#4. Chyna

Chyna
Chyna

Although Chyna became a victim of backstage politics and eventually left the company but her hands weren't entirely clean either. She wasn't below politicking either and Chris Jericho noted in one of his books about Chyna badmouthing him during their feud.

We all know that Chyna and Triple H were in a relationship for a number of years before Triple H started dating Stephanie McMahon while the duo were paired on television. We can't say sure if Stephanie McMahon played a part in Chyna's departure from the company but there's definitely a chance.

