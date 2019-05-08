×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 WWE Superstars who could ask for their release next

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
4.16K   //    08 May 2019, 15:10 IST

EC3 could be asking for his release
EC3 could be asking for his release

A lot of unhappy WWE Superstars have asked for their release recently including Luke Harper and reportedly Sasha Banks while others like The Revival have turned down lucrative new contracts.

A number of Superstars in the locker room seem disgruntled with their position on the card and a number of them could ask for their release in the near future.

ALSO READ: 3 Mistakes Triple H could make when he takes over WWE from Vince McMahon

#6 Tyler Breeze

Tyler Breeze had a long losing streak on the main roster
Tyler Breeze had a long losing streak on the main roster

You could argue that Tyler Breeze always had an uphill battle on the main roster. His debut on main was actually great but reports soon emerged of backstage heat on Breeze for apparently leaving a WWE event early. This was soon followed by a losing streak that lasted more than a year.

Breeze was later paired up with Fandango as the Fashion Police and despite the two of them getting over, WWE never really pushed them. Breeze has been back to making rare appearances since Fandango went out injured.

Tyler Breeze sent out a cryptic Tweet in April talking about his position in WWE:

Eventually you say No Thank you I’m worth more....

It wouldn't surprise us if Tyler Breeze asks for his release soon.

Advertisement

#6 Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Good Brothers are former tag team champions
The Good Brothers are former tag team champions

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson never really got a chance to get over with the WWE Universe and were a victim of WWE's 50/50 booking. Despite the excitement behind the signing, it seems like WWE never really believed in them. Despite being former tag-team champions, it just hasn't clicked for them.

Gallows and Anderson turned down a new contract in March and will either run down their contracts or could even ask for their release from the WWE soon.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Rusev Lio Rush
Advertisement
6 more WWE Superstars who could ask for a release after TJP, Itami & Dillinger
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers that WWE should push so that they don't ask for their release
RELATED STORY
WWE Releases: 5 Superstars who could be on their way out
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who have backstage heat and 3 everyone loves
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Superstars who have asked for their release - and whether it has been granted or not
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who May Request Their Release Following Tye Dillinger
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had backstage heat - and what happened next
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Handled Their Release Well & 2 Who Didn't
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars who could retire Triple H
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who got over on their own
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us