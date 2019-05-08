6 WWE Superstars who could ask for their release next

EC3 could be asking for his release

A lot of unhappy WWE Superstars have asked for their release recently including Luke Harper and reportedly Sasha Banks while others like The Revival have turned down lucrative new contracts.

A number of Superstars in the locker room seem disgruntled with their position on the card and a number of them could ask for their release in the near future.

3 Mistakes Triple H could make when he takes over WWE from Vince McMahon

#6 Tyler Breeze

Tyler Breeze had a long losing streak on the main roster

You could argue that Tyler Breeze always had an uphill battle on the main roster. His debut on main was actually great but reports soon emerged of backstage heat on Breeze for apparently leaving a WWE event early. This was soon followed by a losing streak that lasted more than a year.

Breeze was later paired up with Fandango as the Fashion Police and despite the two of them getting over, WWE never really pushed them. Breeze has been back to making rare appearances since Fandango went out injured.

Tyler Breeze sent out a cryptic Tweet in April talking about his position in WWE:

Eventually you say No Thank you I’m worth more....

It wouldn't surprise us if Tyler Breeze asks for his release soon.

#6 Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Good Brothers are former tag team champions

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson never really got a chance to get over with the WWE Universe and were a victim of WWE's 50/50 booking. Despite the excitement behind the signing, it seems like WWE never really believed in them. Despite being former tag-team champions, it just hasn't clicked for them.

Gallows and Anderson turned down a new contract in March and will either run down their contracts or could even ask for their release from the WWE soon.

