3 Mistakes Triple H could make when he takes over WWE from Vince McMahon

Pratyay Ghosh
807   //    08 May 2019, 09:14 IST

What will happen when Triple H takes over WWE?
What will happen when Triple H takes over WWE?

Triple H has proven himself to be extraordinarily talented behind the scenes with the way he has made NXT into one of the most exciting wrestling brands in the world.

'The Game' also looks like the most likely candidate to take control of WWE creative after Vince McMahon. Triple H outlined his vision for WWE and it's future, speaking about a possible territory system, a while ago. Here's what he said:

"I believe that talent are talent, and I believe they’ll sit where they sit. I believe you’ll see talent over the next few years start coming up to Raw and SmackDown, and I think you’ll see them move back over into NXT or come back into the NXT UK system.
I think talent will begin to evolve and rotate through territories, so to speak, and as this expands out to the rest of the globe, as you see this happening in the Middle East, or India, or Japan, or South America, you will begin to see that system take place, where talent can evolved."

Triple H definitely has some great ideas he has for WWE's future and he will also probably ease a number of restrictions Vince McMahon currently puts on talent like freedom on the mic.

However, there are some potential pitfalls Triple H also needs to avoid when he takes over:

#3 Listen to the vocal minority too much

Triple H
Triple H

Yes, Vince McMahon doesn't listen to fans as often as he should. However, could Triple H listen to the vocal minority of fans on the internet too much? There is definitely an arguement you could make for it.

Triple H has repeatedly shown that he's ready to listen to fans on occassion and let's hope that it stays that way and he only listens to fans when it makes sense.

