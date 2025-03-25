WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap: Full Season Pass release schedule

2K Sports recently announced the WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap through the game's season passes. Over the course of seven months, gamers can access a total of five DLC packs, each one containing different playable superstars. To be precise, 2K Games will again add a plethora of WWE superstars to an ever-expanding roster in the 2K25 series. Starting from the New Wave Pack to Saturday Night's Man Event Pack, a lot of new content is on the line.

Do note that not all the content inside each pack is confirmed as of this writing. However, we'll make sure to update each DLC content once 2K Games posts information about it officially.

This article will explore the WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap and the upcoming pre-order DLCs.

WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap: Season Pass and Pre-Order content

Season Pass content in WWE 2K25

2K25 gameplay (Image via 2K Games)

Here's a detailed list of the DLC Packs and the superstars that Season Pass holders will receive throughout the year:

New Wave Pack

Chris Sabin

Giuila

Alex Shelly

Stephanie Vaquer

Special Guest is yet to be announced by 2K

The aforementioned superstars will be released in May 2025.

Dunk & Destruction Pack

Great Khali

Abyss

Three more NBA stars are yet to be added

The superstars mentioned above will debut in June 2025.

Fearless Pack

Penta

Jordynne Grace

New Jack

Bull Nakano

Special Guest is yet to be announced by 2K

The superstars mentioned above are scheduled to be released in July 2025.

Attitude Era Superstars Pack

Road Dogg

Billy Gunn

Mark Henry

D'Lo Brown

Victoria

The superstars pack mentioned above will be released in September 2025.

Saturday Night's Main Event Pack

"Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff

Sid Justice

Junkyard Dog

Tito Santana

Jesse Ventura

The pack mentioned above will be introduced around November 2025.

Pre-order DLCs in WWE 2K25

Here's a description of all the DLC packs that can be bought as standalone packs in WWE 2L\K25:

Wyatt Sicks Pack

Nikki Gross

Joe Gacy

Erick Rowan

Dexter Lumis

Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas)

Deadman Edition Pack

Undertaker Elite

Undertaker (1990)

Brother Love (Manager)

Mattel Elite Greatest Hits Undertaker MyFACTION Persona card

Bloodline Edition Pack

The Rock (NOD)

Roman Reigns "Elite"

Jey Uso "Elite"

Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso MyFACTION Persona card

Mattle Elite Greatest Hits Roman Reigns MyFACTION Persona card

The Rock Nation of Domination Pack

The Rock Nation of Domination MyFACTION Persona card

WrestleMania 41 Pack

WrestleMania Main Event 1 MyFACTION Persona card

WrestleMania Main Event 2 MyFACTION Persona card

WrestleMaina 41 Arena

A brand-new Superstar card is yet to be announced

That's all the information we have on the 2K25 DLC Roadmap. As discussed, 2K Games is expected to announce more details regarding the content of each season pass and pre-order material.

