WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap: Full Season Pass release schedule

2K Sports recently announced the WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap through the game's season passes. Over the course of seven months, gamers can access a total of five DLC packs, each one containing different playable superstars. To be precise, 2K Games will again add a plethora of WWE superstars to an ever-expanding roster in the 2K25 series. Starting from the New Wave Pack to Saturday Night's Man Event Pack, a lot of new content is on the line.
Do note that not all the content inside each pack is confirmed as of this writing. However, we'll make sure to update each DLC content once 2K Games posts information about it officially.
This article will explore the WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap and the upcoming pre-order DLCs.
WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap: Season Pass and Pre-Order content
Season Pass content in WWE 2K25
Here's a detailed list of the DLC Packs and the superstars that Season Pass holders will receive throughout the year:
New Wave Pack
- Chris Sabin
- Giuila
- Alex Shelly
- Stephanie Vaquer
- Special Guest is yet to be announced by 2K
The aforementioned superstars will be released in May 2025.
Dunk & Destruction Pack
- Great Khali
- Abyss
- Three more NBA stars are yet to be added
The superstars mentioned above will debut in June 2025.
Fearless Pack
- Penta
- Jordynne Grace
- New Jack
- Bull Nakano
- Special Guest is yet to be announced by 2K
The superstars mentioned above are scheduled to be released in July 2025.
Attitude Era Superstars Pack
- Road Dogg
- Billy Gunn
- Mark Henry
- D'Lo Brown
- Victoria
The superstars pack mentioned above will be released in September 2025.
Saturday Night's Main Event Pack
- "Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff
- Sid Justice
- Junkyard Dog
- Tito Santana
- Jesse Ventura
The pack mentioned above will be introduced around November 2025.
Pre-order DLCs in WWE 2K25
Here's a description of all the DLC packs that can be bought as standalone packs in WWE 2L\K25:
Wyatt Sicks Pack
- Nikki Gross
- Joe Gacy
- Erick Rowan
- Dexter Lumis
- Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas)
Deadman Edition Pack
- Undertaker Elite
- Undertaker (1990)
- Brother Love (Manager)
- Mattel Elite Greatest Hits Undertaker MyFACTION Persona card
Bloodline Edition Pack
- The Rock (NOD)
- Roman Reigns "Elite"
- Jey Uso "Elite"
- Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso MyFACTION Persona card
- Mattle Elite Greatest Hits Roman Reigns MyFACTION Persona card
The Rock Nation of Domination Pack
- The Rock Nation of Domination MyFACTION Persona card
WrestleMania 41 Pack
- WrestleMania Main Event 1 MyFACTION Persona card
- WrestleMania Main Event 2 MyFACTION Persona card
- WrestleMaina 41 Arena
- A brand-new Superstar card is yet to be announced
That's all the information we have on the 2K25 DLC Roadmap. As discussed, 2K Games is expected to announce more details regarding the content of each season pass and pre-order material.
