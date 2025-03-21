WWE 2K25: How to unlock John Cena 2010 MyFaction Card

Unlocking special characters in WWE 2K25 can give you an edge in the game, and John Cena’s 2010 MyFaction Card is one of the most sought-after wrestler cards. However, it’s not as straightforward as unlocking other characters through VC or MyRise, as this one requires some work in the MyFaction mode.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you unlock John Cena 2010 and make him part of your roster.

Guide to unlocking John Cena 2010 MyFaction Card in WWE 2K25

1) Progress through MyFaction mode

Complete matches in Boston in MyFaction mode (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

To unlock John Cena 2010, you must work through the MyFaction mode. This means completing a series of matches in different cities. Start in Orlando and keep playing until you unlock Philadelphia. After progressing through Philadelphia, you’ll eventually unlock Boston, which contains the key to unlocking Cena’s 2010 version.

2) Complete matches in Boston

Once Boston becomes available, focus on two specific chapters: "One By One" and "To War." These are essential steps in progressing toward the final chapter called "Pursuit."

Boston is one of the longer and more challenging areas, as you’ll need to complete multiple Gauntlet and WarGames matches to reach the final stage.

3) Focus on WarGames strategy

Since WarGames matches can be tricky, having a strategy will simplify the process. Try isolating an opponent in one of the rings and wearing them down while the other wrestlers are waiting to enter the match.

Save your signature and finishing moves for when all opponents are in the ring. Once the match can be won, use your stored finishers to secure a quick victory.

4) Optimize your cards

Open packs and characters to your roster (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

To quicken the process, use your strongest cards in MyFaction mode. Keep an eye on the rewards you unlock and upgrade your roster regularly. Stronger cards will help you win matches faster and reduce the overall grind time.

5) Unlock John Cena 2010

Once you complete the Pursuit chapter in Boston, the John Cena 2010 Card will be unlocked. After adding this card to your collection, you’ll be able to use this version of Cena in other game modes.

John Cena 2010 comes with an overall rating of 95 and features the moves and style that defined his dominant era in WWE. Unlocking him allows you to recreate some of his biggest rivalries, including his legendary feud with CM Punk. If you’re a Cena fan, this version is a must-have for your roster.

Following these steps will help you unlock John Cena 2010 efficiently while improving your overall performance in MyFaction mode. Keep upgrading your roster, play smart in WarGames matches, and you’ll have this version of Cena in no time.

