Xayne vs Crono in Gareena Free Fire

Xayne vs Crono in Free Fire

Fire recently received the OB27 update, which brought a series of new features, weapon tweaks, and UI modifications. The update also introduced two new characters, named Maro and Xayne, to the game.

With the inclusion of Maro and Xayne, Free Fire now has 39 characters. Like most characters in the game, Maro and Xaye have special abilities that can help players in a match.

This article compares Xayne with one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire, with Chrono, to determine which one is a better pick in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Xayne vs Crono in Free Fire

CRONO in free fire

Chrono has an ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability generates a force field that can prevent 600 damage from opponents. The character can fire at opponents while inside the force field. His movement speed will also improve by 15%.

Allies inside the force field also get a 10% boost in movement speed for 4 seconds. It has a 50-second cooldown.

At his highest level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. Meanwhile, the allies' movement pace is boosted by 15%. Both effects last for 15 seconds and have a 40-second cooldown.

Xayne in free fire

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

According to her in-game description, Xayne is an extreme athlete who enjoys traveling. She has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter.

This ability provides the player with 80 HP for a limited time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At its highest level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter does 100 percent damage to gloo walls and shields. Meanwhile, the cooldown time is reduced to 100 seconds.

Xyane vs Crono in Free Fire: Who is better?

In all fairness, when you compare Xyane vs Crono in Free Fire, Crono tends to come out on top.

Free Fire players can obtain Xayne via the Xayne Top Up event. Meanwhile, CRONO can be bought from the in-game store.

Both characters offer a certain HP advantage to players on the battleground. However, DJ Alok's ability is overall more useful than Xayne's.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

