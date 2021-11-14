Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration: How to watch, what to expect, and more

The Xbox, launched back in 2001, turns 20 this year. From the high days of the 360 to the failure of the Xbox One launch to the resurgence of the Series X|S and Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming division has had a rich history to reflect upon.

Xbox originally began as a side project of Microsoft to make PC gaming more accessible. The original Xbox was even designed from a Dell computer. Since then, the brand has grown to be one of the biggest publishers in the video game industry, with more than 20 first-party studios developing games.

To celebrate the occasion of the 20th Anniversary, Xbox has announced an event.

The Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration details

Xbox is undoubtedly planning something big for its 20th Anniversary Celebration. The event is all set for November 15, 2021, at:

10:00 AM PST

1:00 PM EST

6:00 PM GMT

10:30 PM IST

The event will be live-streamed on the official Xbox channel on YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook. The event will have subtitles in over 30 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the official YouTube channel.

What to expect?

While the brand has outright confirmed that there won’t be any new game announcements, there are still many things to expect at the anniversary celebration.

One of the main features of modern consoles is their backward compatibility with older games. From the original Xbox to the 360 to Xbox One, the latest consoles, the Series X|S, can run selective titles, with some even receiving upscale and framerate boost.

A new slew of classic titles have been rumored to be included in the backward compatible library. There is no better way to celebrate the past than to bring older games to a modern generation of audiences.

2021 is the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand and the 20th anniversary of its flagship title, Halo. Recent data mining has indicated the Halo Infinite free-to-play Multiplayer being released early.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

