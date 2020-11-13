Xbox comments over players blowing vape smoke into their Xbox Series X

After a trend of blowing vape smoke into the Xbox Series X, the official Xbox Twitter handle had to comment.

With the Xbox Series X releasing this week, plenty of people on social media began spreading fake memes about the new console. Perhaps the most popular one was the idea of Xbox Series X consoles bursting in flames or smoking due to overheating.

Of course, people looking for ways to criticize a new console doesn't make them accurate right away. It turned out the smoking pictures or videos were just people blowing vape smoke through their Xbox Series X console.

Xbox comments on Twitter

Unfortunately, the fake smoking Xbox Series X consoles and the vape smoke rumors prompted the official Xbox Twitter account to comment. It's statement said:

"We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X."

It is well-known that this is the launch week of both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. The world is watching and waiting to see what the true differences between the two are, as well as what malfunctions the systems may have.

Xbox 360 fans will remember significant problems for the console, like the red ring of death that caused console-breaking issues and plenty of grief.

In that case, it's plausible that people would believe many of the fake problem videos going around the internet. However, the smoking Xbox Series X is a bit far-fetched.

Prominent streamers like Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore and Jack "CouRage" Dunlop commented on Xbox's tweet, which has clearly gone viral. While both essentially laughed at the tweet, Xbox's Twitter commented back on their replies.

To Cloakzy, it said:

"2020 amirite."

To CouRage, the handle replied:

"We're sure we'll look back on this and laugh."

After Xbox tweeted out its initial comments on no vape smoke in the Xbox Series X, the company tweeted out a genuine support tweet, which is crucial this week, no doubt. It linked places for help, including its support site, Twitter and Xbox support forums, and its YouTube for video instruction and help.

Considering 12th November is also the launch of the PS5, there are sure to be some made-up viral videos about the new console. Both will likely face some problems in their first week, but hopefully, no real smoking consoles to worry about.