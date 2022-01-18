Xbox Game Pass is set to become an FPS powerhouse with Halo, COD, Battlefield and Overwatch

Xbox’s out-of-the-blue announcement of their Activision-Blizzard acquisition is still making waves across the internet.

It’s hard to digest the fact that Microsoft now owns some of the most popular video game franchises like Call of Duty and Diablo. Then again, after acquiring Zenimax/Bethesda, nothing seems to be off the table for Microsoft.

Xbox's FPS Extravaganza

Xbox @Xbox



Full announcement details here: Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @ATVI_AB will be joining Team Xbox!Full announcement details here: xbx.lv/3fCovjY Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @ATVI_AB will be joining Team Xbox! Full announcement details here: xbx.lv/3fCovjY https://t.co/jIXuYCcndG

All these buyouts only mean one thing for gamers: an even larger variety of games on Game Pass. For those who are unfamiliar, Game Pass is Microsoft’s Netflix-esque subscription service, which allows players access to a curated collection of titles, both first party and third. It includes experiences ranging from indie hits like Celeste, to Xbox's own DOOM 2016; with third party add-on services like EA Play and Ubisoft+ offering even more publisher-specific games, there's something for everyone here.

Halo @Halo Spartans, prepare to update your armory! With @XboxGamePass Ultimate Perks you’re locked in to get monthly #HaloInfinite multiplayer bonuses, including the brand-new Pass Tense Warthog coating. Claim via the Perks gallery on your console, PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app! Spartans, prepare to update your armory! With @XboxGamePass Ultimate Perks you’re locked in to get monthly #HaloInfinite multiplayer bonuses, including the brand-new Pass Tense Warthog coating. Claim via the Perks gallery on your console, PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app! https://t.co/a7NKNZIWbH

So for the FPS fans out there, this Activison-Blizzard buyout makes Game Pass the most appealing deal on the market yet. Halo is already an Xbox staple, with the nostalgia of the Halo Master Chief Collection and the latest installment, Halo Infinite. DOOM 2016 and DOOM Eternal also scratch that explosive action itch. EA Play grants access to the Battlefield titles and Titanfall games.

Now adding to this cornucopia of gaming is pretty much every Call of Duty game so far and the popular hero shooter Overwatch (PLUS the sequel, Overwatch 2). While it’s not been officially announced so far, that’s what happened with Bethesda; all of their biggest IPs from The Elder Scrolls to Wolfenstein make an appearance on Game Pass - so it’s all but confirmed for Activision-Blizzard too. Even Ubisoft is bringing Rainbow Six Extraction to Xbox’s service soon.

These are some of gaming’s biggest names all under one umbrella - can a (multiplayer) gamer ask for anything more? This is bound to guarantee increased console sales, as well as even more Game Pass revenue for Microsoft. To top it off, newcomers to Game Pass in India can get an 8 month sub for just INR 699.

Stay tuned for further updates on upcoming Game Pass titles.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider