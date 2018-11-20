Xbox One News: Black Friday Deals you need to know about

Greg Bush
News
20 Nov 2018

If you're getting all your gaming done on the Xbox One, these deals will drain your bank account dry

Microsoft will be looking to bring in some new customers over the holidays, and the best way to get a fresh batch of consumers on their side is to bring out some incredible Black Friday deals.

To get started, for those that don't currently have an Xbox Live Gold Subscription, you can get a one-month membership starting next Friday, November 30 for $1/1£. Microsoft will also be conducting a Black Friday Sale which has already begun.

Below is a list of some of the best deals on the Microsoft Store.

Ark: Survival Evolved - $25.00

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $44.99

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Deluxe Edition - $59.99

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition - $74.99

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition - $89.99

Assassin's Creed Origins - $24.00

Assassin's Creed Origins: Deluxe Edition - $35.00

Assassin's Creed Origins: Gold Edition - $40.00

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $24.00

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $53.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition - $94.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition - $123.49

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $23.99

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition - $35.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $29.99

Cuphead - $15.99

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $13.20

Dark Souls III - $24.00

Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition - $34.00

Destiny 2: Forsaken - 33.19

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection - 79.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection - $41.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $24.00

Dishonored: Definitive Edition - $11.99

Dishonored 2 - $16.00

Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition - $47.99

Doom - $16.59

Doom + Wolfenstein II Bundle - $32.00

Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Edition - $16.00

Dragon Ball FighterZ - $35.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $65.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition - $65.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse - $13.20

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $24.00

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle (1&2) - $42.50

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $20.99

Elder Scrolls Online - $11.99

Elder Scrolls Online: Collection - $47.99

Evil Within 2 - $19.80

Fallout 4 - $17.99

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $30.00

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - $53.99

FIFA 19 - $35.99

FIFA 19 Champions Edition - $47.99

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition - $59.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $29.99

Forza Horizon 4 - $38.99

Gears of War 4 - $9.99

Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition - $14.99

Grand Theft Auto V - $22.49

Injustice 2 - $16.00

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition - $24.00

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition - $13.20

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition - $47.99

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite - $15.99

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition - $23.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.50

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $11.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack - $17.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $16.59

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $16.59

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 Combo Pack - $33.19

Middle Earth: Shadow of War - $16.49

Monster Hunter: World - $29.99

Mortal Kombat XL - $6.60

NBA 2K19 - $35.99

NBA 2K19: 20th Anniversary Edition - $59.99

Nier: Automata - $37.49

No Man's Sky - $44.99

Overwatch Legendary Edition - $23.99

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition - $25.00

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $20.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $75.99

Sea of Thieves - $29.99

Skyrim Special Edition -$23.99

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Bundle - $47.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $17.99

State of Decay 2 - $19.50

Strider - $4.50

Sunset Overdrive - $10.00

Sunset Overdrive: Deluxe Edition - $22.49

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - $35.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Deluxe Edition - $50.99

Tekken 7 - $29.99

Tekken 7: Rematch Edition - $63.99

Terraria - $11.99

UFC 3 - $17.99

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 - $9.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $29.99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $14.99

Watch Dogs 2 - $17.99

Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - $2.99

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $19.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order - $9.99

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - $9.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $19.99

WWE 2K19 - $29.99

These Black Friday deals will be available until November 26th!