"Xbox saved the summer": Fans applaud Xbox Games Showcase for a jam-packed show with an exciting line-up

The Xbox Games Showcase is a major annual event held during the Summer Game Fest, where a variety of titles are unveiled. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate it for its world premieres and exclusive previews of upcoming games. However, in recent years, Xbox showcases have been a hit or miss for many people. With its recent layoffs and closure of various studios, the team faced considerable pressure heading into the summer.

The only saving grace for the Xbox Games Showcase would have been a spectacular lineup, especially after the recent controversy over layoffs and closures of many fan-favorite studios. Moreover, the disappointing lineup of the Summer Game Fest leading up to this event had everyone on edge, eagerly awaiting some major hits to salvage the summer.

To everyone's surprise, the Xbox Games Showcase delivered one of the best presentations yet. Fans were overjoyed with the jam-packed show and eagerly shared their opinions on X.

Trending

X user @Okami13_ summed up the general public sentiment with his comment:

"Congratulations to the team on a wonderful showcase. Xbox saved the summer as far as I'm concerned."

Comment from X user @Okami13_ (Image via X)

Among returning franchises teased in this year's Xbox showcase, Gears of War is one that many fans like @ItsAircool are very hyped about. Reduced to just "Gears" with the last entry, June 9's stream unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming game in this series, which is also a day-one Game Pass entry.

X user comments regarding Xbox Games Showcase (Image via Twitter)

Compared to the Summer Games Fest, Xbox's showcase was a rapid-fire round of reveals and exciting updates with little downtime or fluff in between, as suggested by @GEORGIOARCADE.

Expand Tweet

The multitude of games showcased in Xbox's hour-long feature has a good amount of genre diversity. DrEmettbrown's comment highlights this and says:

"Yeah... If you can't find anything to like here, you're no fun as a gamer."

Game Pass owners were particularly happy, as many of the big releases announced at the event will be day-one additions to this subscription service's catalog.

Expand Tweet

The Xbox Games Showcase unveiled a thrilling lineup, including the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake and Doom: The Dark Ages

Expand Tweet

The Xbox Games Showcase opted for a high-octane approach, kicking off with major reveals like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 followed by Doom: The Dark Ages, both announced as day one Game Pass titles. However, these weren't the only titles joining Game Pass, as 18 out of the 30 games showcased were announced as day-one additions to the subscription.

The highly anticipated sequel, Dragon Age: Veilguard, which follows the Game of the Year (2014) - Dragon Age: Inquisition, was also revealed. If that wasn't enough to get fans excited, the trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater certainly did the job.

Following suit, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, Fable, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle were announced. The Diablo 4 expansion is set to release on October 8, 2024, while Assassin's Creed Shadows has a release date of November 15, 2024.

The final game to grace the showcase flew under everyone's radar. Even Xbox introduced it with the iconic "And one more thing" tagline. This wasn't just any title, but possibly one of this company's biggest — Gears of War: E-Day, which is the sixth installment in this series. While it didn't receive a release date or timeframe, it was also announced to be available on Game Pass at launch.

Overall, the Xbox Games Showcase far exceeded everyone's expectations, reviving numerous fan-favorite franchises and introducing new titles that fans couldn't help but get excited about.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback