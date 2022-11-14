Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle - Release date & price, special content, and more

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle, which offers the console and plenty of exclusive content across games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. This appears to be a collaboration between Microsoft and game makers Epic Games Store, and all the content in the bundle is spread across three popular digital store releases.

The Epic Games Store has dramatically grown from the days since it was known primarily for its Unreal Engine. Today, it's a popular name in the gaming world, thanks to games like Fortnite and Fall Guys, among other things. The upcoming bundle is set to increase the experience for players who are purely interested in enjoying the titles mentioned above.

Moreover, Microsoft has also given out the exact dates of when the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle will become available and what the content on it will be. It is available for pre-order and interested buyers can assess what content can be found with it and if the bundle will be worth their investment.

The Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle comes with some valuable bonuses for games like Fortnite and more

Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League are three of the most popular games under the ownership of the Epic Games Store. All three games are free-to-play titles with a considerable number of players. The largest of the three is Fortnite, which has seen no decline in popularity over the last few years.

Those willing to play any or all of these three games can acquire the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle. The console has ample power required to run all three games at the highest level of settings without sacrificing performance.

Buyers can pre-order the console, which will become available on November 29, and it has been priced at $299.99. There's no discount at the moment and it's unlikely to get one soon.

The weapon will be available with different variants for the users. Fortnite players will get a Hunter Saber Outfit and a special Fang Pickaxe. Additionally, players will also get a Hunt Begins Wrap and 1,000 V-Bucks that can be spent on anything of their choice.

Rocket League players will get an exclusive Fennec car that will be added to their in-game garage. The vehicle will come with the Huntress Decal and Titanium Auto CSX Wheels, among other things.

Players can also fit the car with an Orange Hexphase Boost. Like Fortnite, the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle will offer 1,000 Rocket League credits that can be used on valuable items like the premium version of the League Pass.

Fall Guys players also have some exciting content with the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle. Players will obtain 1,000 Show-Bucks that can be used to get the paid path of the Season Pass. The Falltron Ultra Costume will be unlocked with a special emote, nameplate, and more.

Overall, the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle adds considerable value for anyone who plays one of the three games. The content on offer is exclusive, and the premium currencies add more value. It's a very competitively-priced bundle that can strengthen the Xbox Series S market position.

