Xbox VP's tweet calling Hi-Fi Rush "a break out hit" resurfaces as Microsoft shuts down the studio a year later

Microsoft’s decision to shut down a multitude of Xbox game studios today was met with severe criticism online, with many taking to social media to express their frustrations. In what would be perhaps a strange sense of irony, VP Aaron Greenberg’s 2023 tweet congratulating Hi-Fi Rush seems to have resurfaced online, which has subsequently drawn the ire of netizens.

Users are understandably unhappy with the situation and have resorted to calling out Xbox and its VP on the statement.

Aaron Greenberg’s tweet congratulating Hi-Fi Rush draws severe criticism after Xbox shuts down the studio

Despite the VP’s congratulatory statement on Tango Gameworks' surprise hit, Hi-Fi Rush, the Xbox game studio was shut down today, in addition to Arkane Austin and Alpha Dog Games - among others.

The X post resurfaced online following the announcement and has gained a fair bit of traction - for all the wrong reasons.

One such user has called Xbox's move as being “the most brutal, senseless way to treat people’s livelihoods,” angered by their decision to entirely shut down these studios.

User Kirbo was also quite unhappy with the announcement, opting to use a modified Lies of P game poster with Phil Spencer on top of it to mock the company.

Many have also called out on Microsoft’s supposed diverting of resources toward AAA gaming - instead of truly focusing and supporting indies, not unlike current industry trends.

Kirk McKeand slammed Microsoft for the move, calling it “corporate gaslighting.”

As it stands, things are looking worse than ever for Xbox. Coupled with the move to push what used to be exclusives towards competitor platforms such as the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, it does bring into question Microsoft’s strategy at hand.

Regardless, the sequence of events that followed was truly unfortunate, and the mindless acquisition of studios must be curbed. Titles such as Hi-Fi Rush are rare gems in an industry that is otherwise saturated by mind-numbingly subpar AAA titles. Such games must be encouraged and preserved - and the company's lack of commitment toward the same is quite frustrating to witness.

The future of the company might also be at stake, taking this recent string of dismissals at hand. Microsoft had also laid off over 1900 workers from its gaming division, back in January 2024. This move had also drawn a considerable amount of criticism from the community, especially when taking into account the recent purchase of Activision Blizzard.

All in all, this may very likely have severe repercussions on the brand's future. Coupled with disappointing releases, the brand is in tumultuous waters as of late and has never really had a chance to recover from its disastrous Xbox One launch. While things do look grim, it is hoped that Microsoft will manage to make a swift comeback and maintain healthy competition in the gaming space.