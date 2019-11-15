Xbox X019 Event: KartRider Drift To Release In 2020; Beta Registration Available Right Now

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 06:39 IST SHARE

KartRider: Drift

KartRider Drift is a free to play kart racing game coming to Xbox One and PC in 2020. The game is developed by Korean game development company Nexon. KartRider Drift will get an earlier release on Xbox One and later on the game will arrive on PC. The Beta Registration for KartRider Drift is live, so make sure you join the program to experience the game first hand.

Register for KartRider: Drift Beta.

Also Read,

Some Major Highlights of KartRider: Drift is :

It is a free to play arcade-style kart racing game.

It offers both single and multiplayer(co-op) experience.

To play KartRider: Drift multiplayer on Xbox One, the player must have an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Like many other arcade-style kart racing games, KartRider will offer power up and boosts to make the gameplay more fun and impactful.

KartRider: Drift offers a diverse variety of offensive pickups which will help you to shorten the competition.

KartRider: Drift will first come to Xbox One then on PC.

For more details on KartRider: Drift stick to SportsKeeda.