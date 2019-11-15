Xbox X019 Event: Microsoft's Flight Simulator Releases In 2020; New Gameplay Trailer And Details Revealed

Hrithik Raj News 15 Nov 2019, 05:53 IST

Flight Simulator

Microsoft's most immersive and realistic Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox One and Windows 10 in 2020. The new trailer and details were revealed at the X019 event held in London on 14th November. Microsoft's Flight Simulator didn't get an exact release date but other major details were revealed.

Major highlights of Flight Simulator are :

It includes day and night cycle which makes the game more realistic. The day and night cycle will put players in realistic situations and will allow an all-out immersive player experience.

It includes a dynamic weather system which will impact your gameplay.

The game offers 4K high definition visuals with photorealistic graphics for a more immersive experience.

Highly detailed and stunning aircraft designs.

Creating Flight plans and schedules.

Flight Simulator takes the concept of open-world to another level as the game offers the entire world as your playground. Fly anywhere anytime.

The official description of Microsoft's Flight Simulator summarizes the game as:

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.

Flight Simulator will be available for Xbox and PC users to buy or play with their Xbox Game Pass. For more details on Flight Simulator Stick to SportsKeeda.