Xianyun countdown and Genshin Impact 4.4 banner release date leaks

Genshin Impact 4.4 update will feature the debut of Xianyun, a new 5-star character from Liyue Harbor. It has been been 19 months since the arrival of a new unit from the region. For those unaware, this is the human disguise of the well-known adeptus named Cloud Retainer, who raised Shenhe and Ganyu. With all the hype surrounding her and upcoming Lantern Rites, many will want to wish on her banner.

This 5-star Anemo support is expected to debut on January 31, 2024, together with the release of the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about Xianyun and her debut.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Xianyun banner countdown, release date, and time

Expand Tweet

Xianyun was first announced as a playable character during the official drip marketing posts released by Genshin Impact officials back in December 2023. The preivous Lantern Rites event had dropped a hint about this, but no one expected Cloud Retainer to be the first playable Adeptus. Xianyun's ascension materials were leaked earlier, and she is expected to be a 5-star character wielding an Anemo vision.

Players who are interested in summoning her can use this countdown to track the debut banner's release date.

As long as the countdown states "Time until Xianyun's debut," players still have time to prepare for her banner. When it hits zero, it will state "countdown ended," meaning they can launch their Genshin Impact account to summon her.

Xianyun's banner will be available as soon as Genshin Impact version 4.4 goes live after a five-hour-long maintenance. However, the exact time will vary based on the player's server and time zone. Here is a list of the timezones and the maintenance schedules for those anticipating her release:

PST, UTC -7: August 16 from 3 pm to 8 pm

MST, UTC -6: August 16 from 4 pm to 9 pm

CST, UTC -5: August 16 from 5 pm to 10 pm

EST, UTC -4: August 16 from 6 pm to 11 pm

BST, UTC +1: August 17 from 11 pm to 4 am

CEST, UTC +2: August 17 from 12 am to 5 am

MSK, UTC +3: August 17 from 1 am to 6 am

IST, UTC +5:30: August 17 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: August 17 from 6 am to 11 am

JST, UTC +9: August 17 from 7 am to 12 pm

AEST, UTC +10: August 17 from 8 am to 1 pm

NZST, UTC +12: August 17 from 10 am to 3 pm

After the maintenance period ends, players can expect the arrival of new banners, along with primogems and other in-game rewards.

Other Genshin Impact 4.4 banners

AFull Stop Chan, a reliable leaker, recently shared information about the 4.4 banners. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I: Xianyun + Nahida

Phase II: Xiao + Yae Miko

The new and upcoming 4-star character, Gaming, is also expected to debut in the Phase I banners.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact Hub.