xQc, Adept, PeterParkTV, and others react to Twitch data leak

The Twitch data leak happened a few hours ago, and with content creators waking up from their peaceful slumber, netizens can expect things to get a bit crazy as they learn the shocking news.

With over 120 GB worth of data leaked, everything from the platform's source code, passwords, and other sensitive information has been tossed about in the open.

Andrew 'Ducky' Amos @dvcky_ This Twitch leak, if it's actually legit, is fucking huge.120GB of data from the last two years, including details of AGS developing a Steam competitor and earnings of all streamers on the platform. Pretty fucking nuts numbers in there. This Twitch leak, if it's actually legit, is fucking huge.120GB of data from the last two years, including details of AGS developing a Steam competitor and earnings of all streamers on the platform. Pretty fucking nuts numbers in there.

Various digital experts, including leakers across different gaming communities, advise Twitch users to change passwords to be on the safe side. While there have been no reports of accounts being hacked, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Shiina @ShiinaBR PSA: If you have a Twitch account, you should change your password as soon as possible.Twitch has suffered a data breach and *everything* has been leaked although the passwords should be encrypted.It's still recommended that you should change it, just to be on the safe side. PSA: If you have a Twitch account, you should change your password as soon as possible.Twitch has suffered a data breach and *everything* has been leaked although the passwords should be encrypted.It's still recommended that you should change it, just to be on the safe side.

While many netizens have already reacted to the Twitch data leak, content creators have begun to join the fray.

"Hey, Twitch EXPLAIN?": Streamers on the Twitch data leak

With the Twitch data leak being the talk of the town, streamers that use the platform are bound to weigh in on the situation. When it comes to sharing opinions, there is none better to get the ball rolling than Félix Lengyel, better known as xQc.

xQc is perhaps one of the most prominent Twitch streamers. Given his popularity and vocal nature, he has most viewers hooked on the platform more often than not.

While xQc didn't have much to say about the Twitch data leak and left things on an ambiguous note, Peter Park, better known as peterparktv, had a more direct way of putting things.

Peter Park @peterparkTV are you fucking kidding me @twitch? are you fucking kidding me @twitch?

While it may seem a bit overdone, given that personal information such as earnings and even passwords, has been leaked to the public, it justifies the cause of the outrage.

While some streamers were outraged with the Twitch data leak, others, such as Dominick Green, better known as UnknownxArmy, decided to tweet his Twitch security code after unknown users made multiple login attempts.

UnknownxArmy @UnknownxArmy1x For whoever keeps trying to login to my twitch heres the code For whoever keeps trying to login to my twitch heres the code https://t.co/psCauhaA6i

Here are a few reactions from netizens and other streamers

Mutahar @OrdinaryGamers No way this is real. If true everything on twitch including source code and payouts are leaked.Change passwords. I'm hoping addresses aren't part of this. No way this is real. If true everything on twitch including source code and payouts are leaked.Change passwords. I'm hoping addresses aren't part of this. https://t.co/OrPHIvIcke

BBG Calc @yungcalc @xQc @Twitch realistically twitch is incompetent but also who really cares about the money being leaked its more so the other data @xQc @Twitch realistically twitch is incompetent but also who really cares about the money being leaked its more so the other data

Fernando Cardenete @fercardenete We've had major fuck-ups with the whole Facebook system and massive Twitch leaks. What a week, huh? We've had major fuck-ups with the whole Facebook system and massive Twitch leaks. What a week, huh? https://t.co/GOZ1YpHH3P

LORD KSI @KSI You’re living under a rock if you’re surprised/shocked at the amount of money people on twitch make lol You’re living under a rock if you’re surprised/shocked at the amount of money people on twitch make lol

Amouranth @Amouranth @xQc @Twitch This is our version of the Pandora papers 😂 @xQc @Twitch This is our version of the Pandora papers 😂

Although the developers have yet to make a statement, they are likely getting to the bottom of things. However, it's still unclear who leaked the information. However, one thing is for sure - Twitch has more than a few questions to answer.

All said and done, the Twitch data leak may have long-lasting repercussions within the streaming community. Given that the entire source code is public, what happens next is anyone's guess.

