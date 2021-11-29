"I don't understand": xQc calls out NoPixel GTA RP server owner Koil for breaking his own rules

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is seemingly frustrated to no end with the state of GTA RP's most famous server, NoPixel.

The streamer was caught in a precarious situation in-game, which the owner of the server encouraged. xQc's anger grew further when he spotted a message sent a month ago from the server's owner Francis "Koil" where he specified that the aforementioned gameplay action was not allowed.

xQc reads out message from Koil detailing server rule changes

The GTA RP server "NoPixel" is never short of any drama, with today being no exception. After a rough interaction between several parties on the server, including Felix "xQc" Lengyel and the server's owner Francis "Koil," tensions have run high.

After being unceremoniously attacked at an in-game hospital by members of the "Chang Gang," (abbreviated as CG) xQc was stumped as he had previously believed it was a safe zone, as declared by the server's owner. He then pulled up a screenshot sent by Koil himself and read out loud,

"No PVP, camping or sheltering (using it purely to avoid conflict RP) at any Apartments, Hospital, or Benny's repair shop."

xQc stared at the message for a while, confused as to why the rules were broken. His character was being transported inside the car with Koil, who was part of the attack. Lengyel continued:

"I don't - is this not just black or white? I don't understand, am I wrong? I don't understand. Maybe I don't understand the rules and I have to fix my s***, I have no idea."

Later, xQc listened to an explanation of Koil's regarding his encouragement of CG to shoot at Lengyel. According to the owner, if a roleplay scenario was brought into a "safe-zone," engaging in conflict was allowed.

xQc counter-argued that he wasn't part of the "roleplay scenario" that was going on at the time, as he had gone to the hospital to pick up his friend who was dead in-game and waiting to be revived.

The situation has caused more viewers to hold CG and Koil in an antagonistic light. Many stated that this entire scenario was no surprise to them as Koil has supposedly broken the rules many times in the past.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha