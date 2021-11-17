"Isn't that a woman president?": xQc expresses genuine confusion while watching trailer for Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'

Felix "xQc" Lengyel pointed out what he felt was an inconsistency while reacting to the trailer for Netflix's new movie, Don't Look Up.

Lengyel's light-hearted but inaccurate take was quickly dismissed by viewers who pointed out that he missed a line of critical text that was displayed in the trailer. Nevertheless, many found the whole situation amusing.

xQc cracks an edgy joke when watching trailer for Netflix's Don't Look Up

During Felix "xQc" Lengyel's November 16 livestream on Twitch, he reacted to the trailer of an up-and-coming Netflix movie, Don't Look Up.

In the clip, xQc was watching a scene where the main characters were speaking to the President of the United States, a character played by American actress Meryl Streep.

After a few seconds, he paused the trailer and spoke to his viewers:

"Chat, chat, chat, didn't it say 'based on real (stories)?' but isn't that a woman President?"

He unpaused the trailer and went back to watching it, until he spotted the reactions of his fans which began to make him laugh.

At the beginning of the video, not seen in the clip, it displays the text, "Based on real events", and later, "That haven't happened". However, Lengyel had only registered the first half of the sentence in his mind

After a while, he paused the video once again to clarify that he was joking:

"Guys, guys, I've been going too far with these jokes, okay. Guys, this was half a joke, but - it was half a joke. I didn't think about it. I didn't - I didn't compute the beginning when it said 'Things that haven't happened yet.' I didn't compute it, okay. It was a half joke, forget it. Forget it."

xQc often makes harsh jokes, although with seemingly good intentions. He has taken jabs at fellow streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys on multiple occasions, as the two are quite close friends.

Owing to the volatile and intense persona that he displays while streaming, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has said that she finds him "intimidating".

The two have played together several times, including recently when they were joined by Thomas "Sykkuno" and Leslie "Fuslie" Fu for Super Mario Party.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee