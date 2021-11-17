"Go back to Twitter": xQc shares controversial take on racial preferences

Felix "xQc" Lengyel's casual watching of the controversial TV show Moment of Truth on stream led to a slightly heated moment. Things went awry after the streamer grew frustrated at his viewers.

When the topic of racial preferences was brought into question on the show, xQc laid his relevant thoughts out on the table, which apparently didn't mend well with the viewers.

xQc debates about racial preferences after supposedly misunderstanding question

During Felix "xQc" Lengyel's recent stream, he took to watching Moment of Truth with his viewers. The 2008 show only recently grew in popularity after several notable content creators covered its questionable material.

The contestant of that episode, Nick, was at the time engaged to a Japanese woman named Kyoko. The question that he had to answer truthfully in order to win money, was,

"Do you think your parents would prefer you to marry someone of the same race?"

Nick answered no, stating he did not think that was the case. As he was telling the truth, he was able to move on to the next round.

xQc, who checked his chat after the question was answered, paused the show and said,

"Okay, that still wouldn't be racist. Like, dude, people can have a preference - I'm not going to go into that topic."

He watched the show for a few seconds before pausing it again after seemingly spotting another take on the topic that he did not align with. Repeating the phrase "oh my god" over and over again, he went on a long rant:

"How - this chat.. oh my god. Get your stupid a** back to Twitter you snowflake, what is wrong with you dude. Everybody has preferences. Everybody. It's not discriminating, everybody has an attraction to one more than the other. That's literally it.

He continued,

"What do you think, somebody has a preference for somebody else, doesn't make them racist in any way shape or form. If you think 'Oh I think this guy preferred this,' (it) doesn't make you or them a racist."

What confused many was the question of whether the parents of the contestant would prefer him to date someone within his own race. xQc's rant was geared more towards whether people in general are allowed to have racial preferences when dating.

It is likely that xQc misunderstood the topic of discussion or was responding to one chatter in particular when he made his initial comments, as he later said,

"Parents forcing their kid and you having a preference are two completely different topics."

While xQc is mostly known for being explosive and unfiltered in his streams, often times, he has displayed a lot of genuine compassion and gratitude, such as his birthday stream the other day.

