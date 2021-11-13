"Thanks for just being here": xQc has a heartfelt moment with his chat during his birthday stream

While Felix "xQc" Lengyel is known to be an eruptive and comedic character most of the time, the streamer showed a sweet and grateful side of him during his birthday stream.

The French-Canadian streamer took a moment to genuinely thank his viewers for all of the birthday wishes they gave him, which did not go unappreciated by his fans.

xQc tells viewers donations aren't necessary to wish him

On 11 November 2021, Felix "xQc" Lengyel started a stream that would end late into 12 November 2021, which is the day he celebrates his 26th birthday.

Around eight hours into the stream, right as it turned midnight, xQc's chat was flooded with birthday wishes. Many viewers began to donate money and gift large amounts of subscribers to the streamer , leading him to say this:

"It's my birthday, so thanks for all the birthday wishes. Please don't donate and say 'Oh happy birthday,' okay? You guys just being here all the time and watching all the streams even when they are dogsh*t, that's a gift okay? It's a gift all-year-round, you don't have to donate anything. Thanks for just being here. Much love."

Prior to the start of the video, xQc was watching clips from Gordon Ramsay's reality show, Kitchen Nightmares. As he finished the last clip, the clock struck twelve. He was scheduled to play the new Battlefield Beta with Georgie "Pokelawls," and said the following:

"Okay, chat. One, it's game time. Two, thanks for being here. Thanks for watching videos with us and hanging out. I'm going to play some Battlefield with Poke, the game just came out. It's going to be exciting."

Throughout the stream, Lengyel played a variety of games, including Crab Game, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Battlefield, and Elden Ring.

xQc had grabbed a spot for the Elden Ring beta, where the gamer was able to showcase the much-anticipated title to his viewers.

Recently, Lengyel got to play the new Among Us update alongside many of his streamer friends, including Ludwig Ahgren, Thomas "Sykkuno," and Imane "Pokimane" Anys, amongst others.

