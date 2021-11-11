"It's content": xQc and Ludwig share their hilarious idea for an NFT

Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Ludwig Ahgren discussed their ideas for an NFT design that they joked about releasing in the future.

The pair were on stream, playing Among Us with several other notable streamers. As they voiced their final plans, the rest of the lobby laughed at their hilarious antics.

xQc and Ludwig pitch an NFT design of them kissing each other

On November 10, 2021, many streamers reunited to play Among Us once again. The Among Us craze had died out for a while, after weeks of streamers playing it continuously in 2020. A new update for the game was just released, causing everyone to return for a couple of games.

As they waited to start the round, xQc shared an idea he had with Ludwig:

"Also Lud, I was thinking if we NFT our kiss and we sell it as a one-of-one, we could make a lot of money if we split the profits."

Ludwig immediately latched on to the joke, and responded:

"Or, or, we do ten-thousand kisses and NFT all of them."

xQc one-upped Ludwig with a quick response:

"Or we could kiss ten-thousand times and only NFT one of them."

Ludwig replied by saying "that's why you're number two baby," a reference to the list of Twitch channel incomes that was leaked in early-October 2021. xQc was placed at number two, with D&D group Critical Role taking number one. Felix replied, saying, "It's content," over the laughs of everyone in the lobby.

xQc and Ludwig had previously kissed during their meeting in the streamer event Sh*tcamp, hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella."

The two, in an Among Us lobby, were joined by several prominent streamers including Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Thomas "Sykkuno". Even Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, who has seemingly returned to her normal streaming schedule after the RFLCT controversy died down, was present.

xQc and ludwig mock Trainwreckstv over an expenive NFT purchase

Followers of both Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Ludwig "ludwig" Ahgren are not new to the fact that the two streamers have frequently voiced their disapproval of the concept of NFTs.

Earlier this week, during a stream, xQc watched a documentary by WIRED that featured the largest Bitcoin mining facility in the United States. During the course of the video, he gave his opinion on the act of crypto mining, likening it to solving "problems made hard on purpose."

Ludwig was clipped mocking Tyler Faraz "Trainwreckstv" Niknam for an NFT purchase the latter had made, which amounted to over $200k.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan