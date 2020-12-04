xQc has a hilarious reaction to X-Rated ads in GTA 5 while on live stream

Streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel reacting to in-game NSFW content by just continuing to eat noodles may be one of the funniest clips on the internet today.

In a recent stream, the former professional Overwatch player reacted hilariously to X-rated ads that popped up in GTA V while he was playing the game.

xQc was completing a random mission when one of the in-game characters got an infected laptop. The laptop in question had various X-rated ads. The character explained that he had clicked an NSFW link and ended up with an infected system. xQc reacted by calmly clicking away from the ads and did not stop eating the noodles that he had been beforehand.

xQc reacts to X-rated ads that pop up in GTA V

As can be seen in the video below, several X-rated ads popped up on xQc's screen. In response, he did not say anything for the longest of time and appeared to have forgotten how to chew.

Considering the hue and cry that Twitch streamers have been subjected to for showing X-rated content on their channels, his reaction may come as a huge surprise to some. Only recently, a scammer had been posting fake links promising obscene images of Alinity, and various streamers having been suspended because of streaming such content on their platforms.

Advertisement

In this scenario, xQc appeared very calm and simply waited for the X-rated ads to stop showing up in the game.

As you might know, xQc’s is a Canadian Twitch streamer and former Overwatch professional. In addition to Overwatch, xQc regularly streams other games such as Valorant, GTA V, Minecraft, Fortnite, and more recently Among Us.

On YouTube, xQc has around 1.2 million subscribers. This is in addition to the 4.2 million followers that he has garnered on Twitch.