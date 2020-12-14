xQc sings "Hey There Delilah" at the end of his stream, and Twitch chat goes crazy 

One of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently surprised fans with a surprisingly good rendition of "Hey There Delilah" at the end of his stream.

The 25-year-old streamer decided to treat all those who stayed back after his stream ended by singing Plain White T's evergreen song "Hey There Delilah", causing a meltdown on his Twitch chat.

From spamming his chat with the AngelThump emote to writing #IWasHere, fans were left in awe of xQc and his voice.

xQc surprises fans with a performance of "Hey There Delilah"

xQc is undoubtedly one of the top streamers on Twitch today and has made quite a name for himself in the streaming community.

Apart from making hilarious quips and entertaining fans with his unique mannerisms on stream, he also tries his hand at various video games such as Minecraft, Fortnite, Mario Kart and more.

On account of his persistent ability to churn out streams on a regular basis, he has often been praised as a wholesome streamer who is not averse to the daily grind of streaming.

This is one of the main reasons why he is so entertaining to watch, with fans across the globe continuing to flock to his streams, seldom leaving without getting their time's worth.

Apart from gaming and interacting with fans via Twitch's Just Chatting feature, xQc is also known to showcase his singing skills from time to time, having tried his hand at Eminem and Dr Disrespect in the past.

However, his recent performance of Hey There Delilah proved to be a major surprise as his Twitch chat did not see it coming.

Just before breaking out into song, xQc announced:

"Well chat, this is literally the end of the tape ..since you're still here, I'll make sure you leave with something good..if you don't want to leave and still stay in chat, I got you man!"

He then delivered a rather soulful performance of Hey There Delilah, much to the surprise of his Twitch chat, most of whom demanded an encore.

Rare ending AngelThump

Hey there delilah — Juultaro kujo (@Yoggerino) December 14, 2020

As the clip continues to gain traction online, expect a lot more fans to go gaga over the latest singing sensation on the block, who happens to be none other than xQc himself.