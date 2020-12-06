xQc thinks Fortnite developers are "smoking crack" after realizing The Last Laugh bundle costs $40CAD

xQc mentioned the Epic developers are "smoking crack" after seeing the cost of The Last Laugh Fortnite store bundle.

The Last Laugh bundle was recently added to the Fortnite store and has a whole host of skins and items included with it. Joker from the Batman is part of the bundle and resembles a more comic based version of the character, which is perfect for Fortnite. Poison Ivy and a Midas Rex variant skin are also part of the bundle. When xQc saw the bundle for himself, he was in shock at the full price.

xQc in shock over price of The Last Laugh Fortnite bundle

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

xQc was initially impressed by The Last Laugh bundle, which is clearly a high quality set at the very least. He opened up by seeing the bundle and said, "wait, this is actually decent." Only a few moments passed before xQc looked at the price below.

He yelled out, "40 bucks!" as an immediate reaction to the skin price. xQc continued with his opinion by saying:

"what the ****. Ok, these (kids) are smoking crack. Yo, the people at Epic Games are smoking crack."

For reference, the bundle that costs $40 CAD would cost about $30 USD, which is a substantial amount of money for a bundle. When compared to something like the season pass, which has far more content, it can be jarring. The Battle Pass has way more content than a bundle ever could, and it costs a third of the price.

xQx concluded by saying, "Dude, they're taking microtransactions to the next level." After a brief pause, he said, "I'm buying it," and went on to buy some in-game currency or V-bucks.

How xQc reacted to the skin and his final actions are a true testament to how many players feel in Fortnite, and there is a lot to relate to. Fortnite has been adding skins left and right that are incredibly high quality and feature major characters from other IPs.

This week, Kratos from God of War was added to the game with his own axe, shield glider, and Mimir back bling. His whole bundle is around $20 USD, which is a huge chunk of money for a single skin.

Yet, many players love the character, and it's a high-quality bundle for anyone. It's not unlikely to see the price of any legendary skin that catches the eye and still find a way to buy it regardless.