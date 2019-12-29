XQF wins Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

Dec 29, 2019



XQF crowned champions

In a closely contested tournament, Chinese team X-Quest-F (XQF) has won the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019, defeating 14 other teams in the process. The competition went down to the wire as all three Chinese teams were in contention to win the trophy, but in the end, it was XQF with their Chicken Dinner in the last game that hoisted the victory flag.

XQF kick started the tournament with a bang winning Chicken Dinner in the first game of the tournament. The team performed consistently in the rest of the matches, but it was not a one-sided battle, as both Four Angry Men (4AM) and DKG were matching XQF toe -to-toe. At the end of Day 1, 4AM was at the top spot, followed by XQF in second and DKG in third.

Like Day 1, XQF kickstarted Day 2 with a Chicken Dinner. However, DKG quickly took a lead on the overall standings, and by the end of Day 2, XQF slipped to the third position with just one game in hand. Fnatic played a massive spoiler role, as the Indian representatives eliminated DKG in the 15th position in the last game doing a great favor to both 4AM and XQF. 4AM soon followed the footsteps of DKG as the team got caught in the crossfire, and with both DKG and 4AM out of the fray, the path was set for XQF.

XQF won the Chicken Dinner in the last game ending the tournament with 61 kills and 140 points in eight games. Paraboy was the leading fragger for the team as he racked 28 kills, one less than the tournament's kill leader.