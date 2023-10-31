Honkai Star Rail features a wide selection of voice actors for its cast of characters. In addition to offering full voice-over work, players are treated to choosing between English, Japanese, Chinese, or Korean dubs in-game.

This naturally extends into upcoming characters for version 1.5 and beyond - including the 4-star Quantum unit, Xueyi.

Read on to learn more about the individuals voicing this particular character.

All of Xueyi’s voice actors in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Xueyi is voiced by the following individuals in Honkai Star Rail, categorized into the dub of choice:

English VA for Xueyi

Xueyi is voiced by Jenny Yokobori in the English dub. Jenny Yokobori is a well-regarded voice actor known for her prior roles across multiple media, such as:

The Simpsons (Mackenzie, Truth-Anne, and more)

Remnant II (Alice)

Street Fighter 6 (Yua)

Japanese VA for Xueyi

Expand Tweet

Maki Kawase voices Xueyi in the Japanese dub. She has worked across multiple anime adaptations and video games. Her notable roles include:

Vinland Saga (Askeladd)

Blue Archive (Shigure Mayoi)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon IV (Noin)

Chinese VA for Xueyi

Su Xun voices Xueyi in the Chinese dub of the game. Additional information regarding her past work is still unknown as of this writing and will be updated later.

Korean VA for Xueyi

Park Ri-na lends her voice to Xueyi in the Korean dub. She is a well-regarded voice actor known for her roles in Cookie Run: Kingdom and Robozuna.

Who is Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail?

Xueyi (Image via HoYoverse)

Xueyi is an upcoming playable 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail. She was recently confirmed as being playable via a Tweet from developer HoYoverse. Prior to the announcement, details regarding her entire kit and rarity were made available via an assortment of leaks.

Xueyi is a judge of the Ten-Lords Commission and is charged with detention of suspected prisoners. She has been seen to wield an iron-clad chain and a “Marasunder Awl” spear when she ruthlessly pursues her targets.

Players may remember this particular character from the events aboard the Xianzhou Luofu when they assume control of Dan Heng, Sushang, and Luocha in a short intermission from the main campaign.

Xueyi has so far only been known as an NPC in the current version of the game, and her true role in the Luofu remains to be explored.

She is expected to be released alongside 5-star characters Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio during version 1.6 of the game.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile devices. A PlayStation 5 build was released with version 1.4, opening up the game to a wider audience.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.