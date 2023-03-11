"Yeah that'd be a good idea" - Asmongold discusses creating "fake art" using AI to get "people mad"

In a recent stream on his secondary account, Zack “Asmongold” briefly discussed AI art. In a clip uploaded to the LiveStreamFails subReddit, the streamer seemed interested in creating AI art to make people mad on the internet. This came up while he was answering questions from his chat.

When a user asked Asmongold to generate “fake art” on stream, he didn’t seem to be against the idea. He then talked about taking it a step further and using it as a platform to make people on the internet mad. It’s unclear if he was joking, but as someone with a massive platform, he could easily rile up social media if he opted to do it.

“Generate fake art on stream? Yeah, that’d be a good idea.”

Asmongold discusses AI art in a recent live stream, and social media responds with anger

While answering questions from his fanbase on his “zackrawrr” Twitch account, Asmongold broached the topic of AI art and generating AI art on his stream. The co-founder of OTK stated that it wasn’t a bad idea but decided he could take it a step further.

“Maybe I could, what I could do is I could generate fake art, of different popular artists on Twitter, and pass off their art, as like they did a commission for me, and then see what people say about it.”

The Twitch streamer and co-host of the Steak and Eggs Podcast decided it could be an amazing idea to try and rile up artists on Twitter. He suggested making AI art that resembled a real artist's work and using it to try and make people mad.

Zack said he could do this to “make people f**kin’ mad.” Asmongold didn’t dwell on this topic much, as someone suggested he “make fake e-girls.” He would then latch onto this idea, where he said he could do so and create storylines with these VSHOUJO-esque creations of his.

The response to this on the LiveStreamFails subReddit was not positive. A few Redditors highlighted this lack of consent from Twitter artists and compared it to the recent drama within the OTK organization, such as accusations against Mizkif and Rich Campbell.

Some Redditors felt this was very much "on-brand" for OTK, given past drama (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Others would discuss the legality of such an act. One Redditor thought it would be illegal, while another suggested that as long as Asmongold doesn’t monetize it or claim it’s his, he would likely be fine; however, the laws surrounding AI art are still unclear.

Some Redditors would take the discussion to even darker places, though much of the conversation mocked the content creator and his various takes over the years.

Redditors had some very negative things to say about Asmongold, while others would make fun of the streamer (Image via Reddit)

However, a few Redditors took it as sarcasm, or perhaps a bad joke, instead of a serious thing he would do to make other people angry.

Not all Redditors thought it was a serious comment by Zack (Image via Reddit)

It’s not clear if Asmongold would end up doing something like this on Twitter, but it’s evident that the social media response was not positive, given the past drama that has come from the OTK org.

