"Yes, they make shurikens": League of Legends LoLdle answers 667 (Saturday, May 4, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 667th edition are now live. This word game presents five different riddles for you to crack in each of its editions. While some puzzles may be simple, others can be enigmatic. The riddles also serve as an interesting way to learn more about the extensive lore surrounding League of Legends' champions.

Here's the May 4, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Yes, they make shurikens this small!"

Olaf, Kennen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 667th edition (May 4, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 4, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Olaf

: Olaf Quote : Kennen

: Kennen Ability : Rek'Sai, Bonus : Q

: Rek'Sai, : Q Emoji : Naafiri

: Naafiri Splash art: Taric; Bonus: Default Taric

The first riddle's answer is Olaf, a character hailing from Freljord and having made his debut in League of Legends in 2010. This unit is also a commonly selected champion among professional Jungle players in LoL.

The quote puzzle reveals Kennen's name with "shurikens," whereas the ability puzzle shows Rek'Sai's Queen's Wrath (Q) ability. You can get Naafiri's name through the icons provided in the emoji puzzle.

Lastly, most LoL players should be able to recognize Taric's Default splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

May 3, LoLdle 666: Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern May 2, LoLdle 665: Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora May 1, LoLdle 664: Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand April 30, LoLdle 663: Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner April 29, LoLdle 662: Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

The answers to the 668th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 5, 2024.