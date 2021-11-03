Yogscast member Lydia Ellery says companies are refusing to hire her because her Instagram name is "SquidGame"

The rising popularity of the recent Netflix series Squid Game has been nothing short of a nightmare for Yogscast member Lydia "SquidGame" Ellery. Aside from facing hateful comments from fans of the show, she recently revealed that she was even losing out on business opportunities due to her username. The 32-year-old claims that brands refuse to associate their names with her to avoid any kind of controversy.
The streamer had earlier been banned from Instagram due to a number of Squid Game fans reporting her account for trying to impersonate the popular series. However, Instagram has since revoked the ban.
Lydia "SquidGame" Ellery considering changing her username to avoid conflicts with hit Netflix show
Lydia Ellery, a prominent member of Yogscast, has been using SquidGame as her online name for many years now. However, ever since the rise in popularity of Netflix's Squid Game, the streamer has been facing hostility for it. Many fans of the series expect her to give up her username for the show and have even gone to the extent of reporting her until she got banned from Instagram.
If that wasn't enough, Lydia has also been losing out on job opportunities due to the conflict over her username. The streamer was extremely demotivated as she explained that she has lost out on two great job opportunities due to her username. Ellery revealed that she was considering changing it to avoid any further conflict.
SquidGame received a lot of support from her community, with suggestions pouring in about how she could get out of this situation. However, the general consensus was that she should stick to her username, since she has been using it for her online presence long before the show even existed.
Furthermore, a lot of people suggested that she could even sue Netflix for lost income opportunities.
However, it is unclear whether suing Netflix will yield anything positive for the Yogscast streamer. Other supporters have suggested that she should wait it out and stick to her username, since the popularity of the show would die down over time.
It is rather unfortunate that Lydia "SquidGame" Ellery is having to go through all this trouble for merely sharing her username with a show that she has nothing to do with. It remains to be seen how she'll eventually address the problem.